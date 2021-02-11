 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Some items on the Black History Month Scavenger Hunt include "dance to a reggae song", "cook an African meal", and subby's personal favorite: "Talk to a Black person"   (beta.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Fail, Black people, Region of Durham, African American, Black History Month, Haiti, former MP, tone-deaf scavenger hunt, photos of the activity  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada cheatsheet:

DO:
Stay quiet

DON'T
Talk about lakes in Northwest Territories
Sing anything by Snow
Mention any of Trudeau's old costumes
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Africa is a continent, not a country or ethnicity. One wouldn't think this would have to said, yet here we are.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Africa is a continent, not a country or ethnicity. One wouldn't think this would have to said, yet here we are.


But they all speak African, right?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't include "Dress up like an African Day" as part of it. That would go over very well.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does Moroccan food count?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know a girl from Tripoli, does that count?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Africa is a continent, not a country or ethnicity. One wouldn't think this would have to said, yet here we are.


I dont think we need a white person telling Africans about their own ethnicity, not this month.
Think, ok?
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 800x600]


Are those black people being held hostage?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the documentary on Joe Jackson.

californiamemes.comView Full Size
 
Conthan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm so white I danced to UB40 on my scavenger hunt.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Combustion: Somacandra: Africa is a continent, not a country or ethnicity. One wouldn't think this would have to said, yet here we are.

But they all speak African, right?


Only in the South. That's South African. Everywhere else is Egypt and China, I think.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What'sHappeningInThisThreadOhLawd.jpg
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh man I think I might ave passed the dutchie on the right hand side.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I'm waiting for the documentary on Joe Jackson.

[californiamemes.com image 850x837]


Joe Jackson "I'm The Man"
Youtube opZ4kYFjwqI
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
IDK...I think reading books/poems by Black authors and cooking an authentic meal from one of the many ethnic groups of Africa isn't such a bad attempt to learn about another culture.

Also listening to reggae is always a good choice in my book.

But yeah...that "talk to a black employee" is a little wft.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm black and I don't know how to cook a African meal
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm the whitest white boy that ever whited.
Even I know that was wrong.
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Somacandra: Africa is a continent, not a country or ethnicity. One wouldn't think this would have to said, yet here we are.

I dont think we need a white person telling Africans about their own ethnicity, not this month.
Think, ok?


Which ethnicity?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

