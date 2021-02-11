 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Stop making the Gorilla Glue Challenge a Thing
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this is why we have insane labelling on everything.  "Who on earth would consider....oh, right."

I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: And this is why we have insane labelling on everything.  "Who on earth would consider....oh, right."

I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."


Yeah I finally took the plunge and bought several 18 volt Ryobi cordless tools. The attorneys who wrote those owner's manuals have me convinced that I will die in a lithium hellscape with a weed whacker sticking out of my chest.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."


I'm sorry, but how else am I supposed to keep warm at night?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Diogenes: I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."

I'm sorry, but how else am I supposed to keep warm at night?


I can only think that someone once turned it on and went back to bed to let it warm up.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Diogenes: And this is why we have insane labelling on everything.  "Who on earth would consider....oh, right."

I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."

Yeah I finally took the plunge and bought several 18 volt Ryobi cordless tools. The attorneys who wrote those owner's manuals have me convinced that I will die in a lithium hellscape with a weed whacker sticking out of my chest.


Please film this for us!  LOL.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do, seal your lips and nostrils, please.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remove the labels, this is a self-correcting problem.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not as dumb as the Hot Coil Challenge.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the thing that almost killed you probably should have just killed you.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Still not as dumb as the Hot Coil Challenge.


That sounds less like a social media thing and more like an Inquisition thing.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
he created the challenge after the already viral video of another Louisiana native who used the adhesive in her hair.

Martin described what the doctor did as "painful peeling."

Stupidity like that should be painful.

told that if it does not heal correctly, the tip of his lip will have to be taken off via surgery.

Good.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think that "going viral" is the new lottery, a way people think they'll be rich.  I'd be surprised if any viral person made a dime off their 15 minutes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I think that "going viral" is the new lottery, a way people think they'll be rich.  I'd be surprised if any viral person made a dime off their 15 minutes.


It's been a long trend.  Hard to pinpoint the start, but I'd have to say "reality" TV.  The more crazed and/or dysfunctional you are, the greater the fame and attention.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey kids, if you glue your nostrils and then your mouth shut, you will get the most INCREDIBLE HIGH! I call it the "Naomi Nagata Darwin Challenge"!, and may the odds be ever in our favor.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I think that "going viral" is the new lottery, a way people think they'll be rich.  I'd be surprised if any viral person made a dime off their 15 minutes.


SHHHH!! You're risking lowering the body count!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Had no idea this stuff worked so well.  It would make for a great practical joke to bring a can to the office and glue people's phones to the receiver and all sorts of shenanigans.

April Fool's is right around the corner in a few months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

August11: Diogenes: And this is why we have insane labelling on everything.  "Who on earth would consider....oh, right."

I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."

Yeah I finally took the plunge and bought several 18 volt Ryobi cordless tools. The attorneys who wrote those owner's manuals have me convinced that I will die in a lithium hellscape with a weed whacker sticking out of my chest.


Air bed. Came with the electric fan pump to inflate the mattress. Instructions for the fan had a warning picture of a banana
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

August11: Diogenes: And this is why we have insane labelling on everything.  "Who on earth would consider....oh, right."

I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."

Yeah I finally took the plunge and bought several 18 volt Ryobi cordless tools. The attorneys who wrote those owner's manuals have me convinced that I will die in a lithium hellscape with a weed whacker sticking out of my chest.


The old woman was right!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Munden: Diogenes: I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."

I'm sorry, but how else am I supposed to keep warm at night?


Do what I do.
Subby's mom.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think we're going to make it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this really a thing or something that the media has overinflated because of a couple of incidents?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diogenes: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Still not as dumb as the Hot Coil Challenge.

That sounds less like a social media thing and more like an Inquisition thing.


One idiot did it a couple years ago in an effort get his 15 minutes. Didn't catch on and all he had to show for it was a forearm-length 3rd degree burn. I won't link it here for obvious reasons, but it's still out there...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sigh. Stupid app. Basically

Don't: Pump ⬅ (🍌)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: And this is why we have insane labelling on everything.  "Who on earth would consider....oh, right."

I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."


Hey sometimes you want a nice warm breeze while you take a nap
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone must be putting stupid drops in LA's water supply.
Here's hoping the next one glue's their ass cheeks together.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

August11: Diogenes: And this is why we have insane labelling on everything.  "Who on earth would consider....oh, right."

I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."

Yeah I finally took the plunge and bought several 18 volt Ryobi cordless tools. The attorneys who wrote those owner's manuals have me convinced that I will die in a lithium hellscape with a weed whacker sticking out of my chest.


Ryobi challenge!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just used up my bottle of it fixing an old snow shovel. I hope the store still has some and it's not sold out from all this free advertising.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
101growlights.comView Full Size

Challlllleng ACCEEEEPTED   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Still not as dumb as the Hot Coil Challenge.


Worst. Contraceptive. Ever.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Diogenes: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Still not as dumb as the Hot Coil Challenge.

That sounds less like a social media thing and more like an Inquisition thing.

One idiot did it a couple years ago in an effort get his 15 minutes. Didn't catch on and all he had to show for it was a forearm-length 3rd degree burn. I won't link it here for obvious reasons, but it's still out there...


I got my knuckle too close to the heating coil in the oven once. No participation trophy for me either.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diogenes: stuhayes2010: I think that "going viral" is the new lottery, a way people think they'll be rich.  I'd be surprised if any viral person made a dime off their 15 minutes.

It's been a long trend.  Hard to pinpoint the start, but I'd have to say "reality" TV.  The more crazed and/or dysfunctional you are, the greater the fame and attention.


America's funniest home videos...
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
farking idiot. It will be interesting to see how many people give him money for his stupidity after-all the hair idiot has gotten over $13K so far.

As per Wonko the Sane:

"Hold stick near centre of its length. Moisten pointed end in mouth. Insert in tooth space, blunt end next to gum. Use gentle in-out motion."

"It seemed to me," said Wonko the Sane, "that any civilization that had so far lost its head as to need to include a set of detailed instructions for use in a packet of toothpicks, was no longer a civilization in which I could live and stay sane."

/People are idiots
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The challenge should be to put a whole bunch of it in your armpits and then lay down in your bed with your arms at your sides for a half hour.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Might I suggest two drops in each nostril and finish it off with one across the lips. But please make sure you're home alone when you do this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These challenges seemed like they are designed to strengthen the gene pool.
We should have more.
How about the Steal a cop's gun from his holster challenge? See if you can get his gun without him noticing, and then hand it back like 'officer, you dropped this.' Make sure you have someone to film it.
Or the Leap the Lava challenge. Find a place that has an active lava flow. Leap said flow. See who can jump the widest part of the flow.
The Dry Ice challenge. Swallow a bunch of dry ice and drink water. See who can burp the biggest mist cloud.
Wood chipper tug-o-war challenge.  You get one end of the rope, the wood chipper gets the other. Ultimate man vs machine showdown.

Time to step up your game, people!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: stuhayes2010: I think that "going viral" is the new lottery, a way people think they'll be rich.  I'd be surprised if any viral person made a dime off their 15 minutes.

It's been a long trend.  Hard to pinpoint the start, but I'd have to say "reality" TV.  The more crazed and/or dysfunctional you are, the greater the fame and attention.


Either The Real World (as a series), or going back further, the singular event that defined television was about programing for stupidity, The Opening of Al Capone's Vault.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: he created the challenge after the already viral video of another Louisiana native who used the adhesive in her hair.

Martin described what the doctor did as "painful peeling."

Stupidity like that should be painful.

told that if it does not heal correctly, the tip of his lip will have to be taken off via surgery.

Good.


How much will a visit to the ER cost him?

There's so much win here.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
no no no. keep making it a thing.

we need to stop protecting the chronically, intentionally, willfully stupid from themselves.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: These challenges seemed like they are designed to strengthen the gene pool.
We should have more.
How about the Steal a cop's gun from his holster challenge? See if you can get his gun without him noticing, and then hand it back like 'officer, you dropped this.' Make sure you have someone to film it.
Or the Leap the Lava challenge. Find a place that has an active lava flow. Leap said flow. See who can jump the widest part of the flow.
The Dry Ice challenge. Swallow a bunch of dry ice and drink water. See who can burp the biggest mist cloud.
Wood chipper tug-o-war challenge.  You get one end of the rope, the wood chipper gets the other. Ultimate man vs machine showdown.

Time to step up your game, people!


The lava challenge has already been done:

Re: Man Vs. Wild, Bear Grylls is a Phony
Youtube 3UpSlpvb1is
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: These challenges seemed like they are designed to strengthen the gene pool.
We should have more.
How about the Steal a cop's gun from his holster challenge? See if you can get his gun without him noticing, and then hand it back like 'officer, you dropped this.' Make sure you have someone to film it.
Or the Leap the Lava challenge. Find a place that has an active lava flow. Leap said flow. See who can jump the widest part of the flow.
The Dry Ice challenge. Swallow a bunch of dry ice and drink water. See who can burp the biggest mist cloud.
Wood chipper tug-o-war challenge.  You get one end of the rope, the wood chipper gets the other. Ultimate man vs machine showdown.

Time to step up your game, people!


If these challenges are to protect the gene pool why hasn't the guy in the story lost his ability to procreate?
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every time I read of one these dumb challenges, I'm reminded of being 6 or 7 and seeing younger kids convinced  to eat mud pies. Perhaps we put people on the Net too soon that they don't have the real world experience to understand they're being convinced to eat a mud pie.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not only should the gorilla glue challenge be a thing, we should also encourage it.  Maybe set up a scoring system for the brave individuals who take on the challenge.  Or have different levels of challenge.

Hopefully somebody glues their hand to their own penis.  Or another person's penis (all voluntary of course).  Or a full on gorilla glue orgy.  Just a dozen people glued together like bugs on a flystrip.  I bet if there was a gorilla glue orgy, they would go viral like covid19.  And that's what people want, right?  It will be glorious.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Opacity: Diogenes: stuhayes2010: I think that "going viral" is the new lottery, a way people think they'll be rich.  I'd be surprised if any viral person made a dime off their 15 minutes.

It's been a long trend.  Hard to pinpoint the start, but I'd have to say "reality" TV.  The more crazed and/or dysfunctional you are, the greater the fame and attention.

Either The Real World (as a series), or going back further, the singular event that defined television was about programing for stupidity, The Opening of Al Capone's Vault.


Let's not forget "That's Incredible!"
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

orbister: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Still not as dumb as the Hot Coil Challenge.

Worst. Contraceptive. Ever.


weird, my iPad screen is cracked just enough that I read "Hot Coi Challenge" which even though the spelling is wrong made me think of Troy Maclure.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Munden: Diogenes: I once had a hairdryer that had a label on the cord saying, "Do not use while sleeping."

I'm sorry, but how else am I supposed to keep warm at night?

I can only think that someone once turned it on and went back to bed to let it warm up.


I bet someone put a hairdryer under the covers to warm them up.  Then, the inlet of the hairdryer got blocked by the blankets, the coil got overheated and caught the covers on fire.

Somebody had the great idea to make a safer version and sells it for $1,000, and it cools as well.  I have a bed with different temperature control tech, and if anything I just love the airflow to pull the sweat away.

https://bedjet.com
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Not only should the gorilla glue challenge be a thing, we should also encourage it.  Maybe set up a scoring system for the brave individuals who take on the challenge.  Or have different levels of challenge.

Hopefully somebody glues their hand to their own penis.  Or another person's penis (all voluntary of course).  Or a full on gorilla glue orgy.  Just a dozen people glued together like bugs on a flystrip.  I bet if there was a gorilla glue orgy, they would go viral like covid19.  And that's what people want, right?  It will be glorious.


Maybe if they glued the tips of their penises together they could win a Darwin Award!
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These people are so goddamned stupid.

The best way to use spray adhesive is to spray it on their vehicle in a derogatory term and watch the dirt collect on it.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: These challenges seemed like they are designed to strengthen the gene pool.
We should have more.
How about the Steal a cop's gun from his holster challenge? See if you can get his gun without him noticing, and then hand it back like 'officer, you dropped this.' Make sure you have someone to film it.
Or the Leap the Lava challenge. Find a place that has an active lava flow. Leap said flow. See who can jump the widest part of the flow.
The Dry Ice challenge. Swallow a bunch of dry ice and drink water. See who can burp the biggest mist cloud.
Wood chipper tug-o-war challenge.  You get one end of the rope, the wood chipper gets the other. Ultimate man vs machine showdown.

Time to step up your game, people!


Catch the Anvil Challenge
 
Elzar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: These challenges seemed like they are designed to strengthen the gene pool.
We should have more.
How about the Steal a cop's gun from his holster challenge? See if you can get his gun without him noticing, and then hand it back like 'officer, you dropped this.' Make sure you have someone to film it.
Or the Leap the Lava challenge. Find a place that has an active lava flow. Leap said flow. See who can jump the widest part of the flow.
The Dry Ice challenge. Swallow a bunch of dry ice and drink water. See who can burp the biggest mist cloud.
Wood chipper tug-o-war challenge.  You get one end of the rope, the wood chipper gets the other. Ultimate man vs machine showdown.

Time to step up your game, people!


You missed the pee on an electric cattle fence between the on/off cycles.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did she "accidentally" glue open her eyelids into Bug-Eyed Mode as well?

klfy.comView Full Size
 
