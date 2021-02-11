 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Fark me gently with a chainsaw
29
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So would the baby would considered Stihl born.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: So would the baby would considered Stihl born.


would the would? I need to take a chainsaw to my keyboard.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gee with the history of how women are treated by the medical community this is just unbelievable.

/s
//duh
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been using a jack hammer. Damn...doing it wrong all these years...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...and before this invention, doctors had to rely on beavers to naw the fetus out of the womb.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got morphine once in the hospital and knew instantly that that shiat was a farking miracle.
 
6nome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: ...and before this invention, doctors had to rely on beavers to naw the fetus out of the womb.


Hence the phrase "beaver of the womb".
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To me, this seems like important reading for people who use the phrase "The beauty of natural drug-free childbirth"
 
Stantz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Far be it for me to say us Brits have known this for a while. Those of us who watch QI religiously, that is...

QI | What Was The Chainsaw Invented For?
Youtube Y6zPlk7drac
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Modern childbirth:

Fark user imageView Full Size


18th century childbirth:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chainsaw?  Near my genitals?  Every day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Archie Goodwin: So would the baby would considered Stihl born.

would the would? I need to take a chainsaw to my keyboard.


Still funnier and would funny again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I got morphine once in the hospital and knew instantly that that shiat was a farking miracle.


I had a heart attack in 2006 and they wanted to give me some. I told them no way. I didn't want to be an addict of that crap. The ER tech said..."yeah...ok" and threw the morphine into my IV port gave me the push button and said.."hit this if you feel pain"

It gave me the most sickest feeling in my stomach. Didn't care for it one bit.

Also  afterwards the tech comes back to me and says..."the push button doesn't work after the first push, its a placebo thing..."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's pretty metal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Using the blade of a crooked pair of scissors, he cut into the mother and attempted to remove the fetus."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This seems like some inspiration for a cannibal corpse song.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: So would the baby would considered Stihl born.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your body says no but Slanesh says yes?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Archie Goodwin: So would the baby would considered Stihl born.

would the would? I need to take a chainsaw to my keyboard.


Stihl funny!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I got morphine once in the hospital and knew instantly that that shiat was a farking miracle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, a version of this story circulates every couple of years. We all get horrified at how primitive medicine was in the 19th century and then forget all about it until a similar story comes out again.
 
Doodenkoff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My balls just climbed into my stomach and I doubt they're coming back out any time soon.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

