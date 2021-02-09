 Skip to content
 
(CBS Baltimore) Oh noes, the 'Maskne' is spreading because of the coronavirus pandemic
20
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least I have less of a chance of infecting someone else with my zits.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our son in high school was diagnosed a week ago with impetigo even though it normally only hits small infants and young children. I don't think it's a coincidence it was all around where his mask covered his face all day.

We sure as hell aren't giving up masks, but we're washing our cloth masks more frequently and for him we've switched to disposable ones.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah but it's not like they can see them because of the mask.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Yeah but it's not like they can see them because of the mask.


What about oozing through the paper ones?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sorceror: Our son in high school was diagnosed a week ago with impetigo even though it normally only hits small infants and young children. I don't think it's a coincidence it was all around where his mask covered his face all day.

We sure as hell aren't giving up masks, but we're washing our cloth masks more frequently and for him we've switched to disposable ones.


Yikes!  Hope it passes quickly.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's nice of that local news station to offer local dermatologists free advertising like that.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sorceror: Our son in high school was diagnosed a week ago with impetigo even though it normally only hits small infants and young children. I don't think it's a coincidence it was all around where his mask covered his face all day.

We sure as hell aren't giving up masks, but we're washing our cloth masks more frequently and for him we've switched to disposable ones.


We only wear our cloth masks one day and then they are washed.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: sorceror: Our son in high school was diagnosed a week ago with impetigo even though it normally only hits small infants and young children. I don't think it's a coincidence it was all around where his mask covered his face all day.

We sure as hell aren't giving up masks, but we're washing our cloth masks more frequently and for him we've switched to disposable ones.

We only wear our cloth masks one day and then they are washed.


Hey, just like doctors. Oh wait...
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ive seen a lot of Holocaust movies but nothing has ever really made me feel what it must have been like to be one of those people like this story.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe own more than one mask?  I've been buying masks here and there for the past eight months, and I have enough that I can put on a mask when I leave for work, toss it in a hamper when I come home for lunch, grab a fresh one before returning for work after lunch, and doing the same Tuesday through Friday with enough for the weekend too.  And wash them all in one big 'delicate' or 'hand wash' load in my washing machine.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have a painful zit at the corner of my nose under my left nostril.  I think I'll deal with a little discomfort from acne vs being on a ventilator.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's nice of that local news station to offer local dermatologists free advertising like that.


Hey now. A dermatologist is just a particular kind of legit health care provider. And a board certified dermatologist is less likely to recommend putting a UV light up your butt or injecting bleach than some people.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I have a painful zit at the corner of my nose under my left nostril.  I think I'll deal with a little discomfort from acne vs being on a ventilator.


Ah...dr pimple popper. In a less strenuous age.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We've known for years now that preventing acne is more important than human lives, ever since the Noxema girl ran over that kid and killed him.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Zits won't kill me or my family, so i don't see the problem here.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sorceror: Our son in high school was diagnosed a week ago with impetigo even though it normally only hits small infants and young children.


Have you told the young idiot that girls don't like guys who don't know how to bathe?
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive seen a lot of Holocaust movies but nothing has ever really made me feel what it must have been like to be one of those people like this story.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: sorceror: Our son in high school was diagnosed a week ago with impetigo even though it normally only hits small infants and young children.

Have you told the young idiot that girls don't like guys who don't know how to bathe?


Get him a youporn subscription on his cell phone and a loofa.  He'll be squeaky clean.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Geez, people, have you not heard of these?

c1.neweggimages.comView Full Size
 
