 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   US Army will show off its first hypersonic missile that goes 'five times the speed of sound' this year in arms race with China and Russia. No word if zombie Slim Pickens will be able to hold on to this one   (thesun.ie) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, Nuclear weapon, US military, Missile, hypersonic weapon, new type of high-tech missile, Sun Online Tech, US Army, RAND Corporation  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 10:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as the protomolecule is not on board, we should be okay.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Show me yours first and I will show you mine.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we don't fund education of fix the tap water tho.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As long as we don't fund education of fix the tap water tho.


The tap water problem you are referring to (I am assuming Flint) was caused by the Michigan Government and should be paid for by the great state of Michigan. I am fine socializing risk when there are systemic nation-wide situations. Michigan's Republican Governor set one of his cities on fire and now people are trying to shame the rest of the country into fixing it. Screw that. That should be expensive and very painful for Michigan as a lesson to future generations of Michigan voters.

We fund the heck out of education. I would argue we aren't very efficient at it, like most things. There are a couple things we should do. First, make community college and trade school free. Second, restrict how much of federal student loans can go towards non-class expenses (campus facilities, room and board... etc). We also need a truth in education policy. If you are putting students into debt, you must tell them every semester what the average compensation is for that degree and how long it will take them to repay it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
s0.2mdn.netView Full Size

And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As long as we don't fund education of fix the tap water tho.


I hear North Korea is willing to provide free books and education to all Americans. All we have to do is die, then we qualify!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And Congress is still debating whether you deserve $1400 or not.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

b2theory: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As long as we don't fund education of fix the tap water tho.

The tap water problem you are referring to (I am assuming Flint) was caused by the Michigan Government and should be paid for by the great state of Michigan. I am fine socializing risk when there are systemic nation-wide situations. Michigan's Republican Governor set one of his cities on fire and now people are trying to shame the rest of the country into fixing it. Screw that. That should be expensive and very painful for Michigan as a lesson to future generations of Michigan voters.

We fund the heck out of education. I would argue we aren't very efficient at it, like most things. There are a couple things we should do. First, make community college and trade school free. Second, restrict how much of federal student loans can go towards non-class expenses (campus facilities, room and board... etc). We also need a truth in education policy. If you are putting students into debt, you must tell them every semester what the average compensation is for that degree and how long it will take them to repay it.



So much this.

Student loans are subsidizing luxurious student workout facilities, plush dorms, and extravagant food courts.


I would also argue that universities should be implementing fixed or guaranteed pricing & price transparency.  When you apply, you know in advance what the costs will be for the next 5 or 6 years.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: [s0.2mdn.net image 300x600]
And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.


Why not just duct tape a gas station knife to a stick?  Assuming you already own duct tape, you will be out thwee fifdy.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait.  We have missile races with China and Russa?  Is it on ESPN?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I dont get it.
Dont we already have the H-Bomb?
Who cares how fast this one goes?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm now concerned about Slim Pickens' condoms burning up on reentry on his way to Vegas.  NTTAWWT.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: dothemath: [s0.2mdn.net image 300x600]
And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.

Why not just duct tape a gas station knife to a stick?  Assuming you already own duct tape, you will be out thwee fifdy.


While youre at the gas station pick me up one of those trucker tapes thats all songs about driving.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Wait.  We have missile races with China and Russa?  Is it on ESPN?


What kind of sponsorship do the missile drivers get?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: [s0.2mdn.net image 300x600]
And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.


I suspect it's an attempt to get around the laws about carrying a club / baton.  When I'm out walking in the woods, there are times that I do wish I had something.  But this is a much less desirable answer than bear spray.

I recommend the bear spray. Far more effective, from everything I've read.  Heck, it seems to work better than a firearm, let alone a stick.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do we really need this? Can't we just photoshop something together.

What's something useful we could do with all this cool new flight technology we have: 

Bright Idea:  Let's make a bomb with it!
 
oukewldave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get it.
Dont we already have the H-Bomb?
Who cares how fast this one goes?


So we can watch them die a few minutes before we die, most likely.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: cowgirl toffee: dothemath: [s0.2mdn.net image 300x600]
And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.

Why not just duct tape a gas station knife to a stick?  Assuming you already own duct tape, you will be out thwee fifdy.

While youre at the gas station pick me up one of those trucker tapes thats all songs about driving.


Here... just copy one of mine...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


:P
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

b2theory: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As long as we don't fund education of fix the tap water tho.


We fund the heck out of education.


Lol, what the fark bro.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
5 times the speed of sound? Pfft.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I recommend the bear spray. Far more effective, from everything I've read.  Heck, it seems to work better than a firearm..."

Yeah, I think your gun may be broken.
Call me old fashioned but flaming hot lead at the speed of sound is my go-to for back woods problem solving.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get it.
Dont we already have the H-Bomb?
Who cares how fast this one goes?


It's incredibly difficult to intercept, and may be harder to detect coming.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they will need to add some Gorilla Glue to the survival kit
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: dothemath: cowgirl toffee: dothemath: [s0.2mdn.net image 300x600]
And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.

Why not just duct tape a gas station knife to a stick?  Assuming you already own duct tape, you will be out thwee fifdy.

While youre at the gas station pick me up one of those trucker tapes thats all songs about driving.

Here... just copy one of mine...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x536]

:P


The WIllis Brothers??
What a gyp.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kinda farked up we aren't happy enough to bomb each other from the air that humanity has to go out of its way to destroy itself from space. If that's how it's gonna end, can't we just wait for the alien invasion?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we load  Diarrhea Shooters and MTG on it so we never hear them again?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I recommend the bear spray. Far more effective, from everything I've read.  Heck, it seems to work better than a firearm..."

Yeah, I think your gun may be broken.
Call me old fashioned but flaming hot lead at the speed of sound is my go-to for back woods problem solving.


Bears are a real problem. They can take the shotgun blast, and you often only get one fast shot.  You have to hit brain or spine to stop it. If you're really good, no problem.

Most people are not that good.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't Russia claim this exact same tech a few years ago and everyone (including myself) called it ludicrous?

Goddammit. I wish I lived in a first-world country, unlike Murica.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aungen: Bears are a real problem. They can take the shotgun blast, and you often only get one fast shot.  You have to hit brain or spine to stop it. If you're really good, no problem.


But a spray can does the trick?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: cowgirl toffee: dothemath: cowgirl toffee: dothemath: [s0.2mdn.net image 300x600]
And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.

Why not just duct tape a gas station knife to a stick?  Assuming you already own duct tape, you will be out thwee fifdy.

While youre at the gas station pick me up one of those trucker tapes thats all songs about driving.

Here... just copy one of mine...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x536]

:P

The WIllis Brothers??
What a gyp.


I know, right?  Where's Moe and Joe, Dave Dudley, Jerry Reed, Del Reeves?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey!  There's no fighting in the War Room!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh look, more overpriced shiat.  I was on LCS for three years while the ship was in the yards, the amount of money that gets wasted is absolutely criminal.  I developed high blood pressure just from all the farked up things I had to deal with contractor horseshiat.

/We don't fund education enough.
//Leaving LCS made my blood pressure go back to normal
///Stop hero-worshipping the military, it's not helpful.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought they were "Hydrosonic, hy-dro-sonic, ... missiles...sniff, you know'
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: dothemath: cowgirl toffee: dothemath: cowgirl toffee: dothemath: [s0.2mdn.net image 300x600]
And on the other end of the weaponry spectrum we have this.
Are you literally too weak and infirm to even propel yourself along flat ground with your own feet but would still like to maintain some illusion that youre in the Army? Well check out this dumb overpriced stick.

Why not just duct tape a gas station knife to a stick?  Assuming you already own duct tape, you will be out thwee fifdy.

While youre at the gas station pick me up one of those trucker tapes thats all songs about driving.

Here... just copy one of mine...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x536]

:P

The WIllis Brothers??
What a gyp.

I know, right?  Where's Moe and Joe, Dave Dudley, Jerry Reed, Del Reeves?


I think ive got a "Jackie Gleason Does Nancy Sinatra" 8 track under the seat if I can reach it.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So what material of the gods are these to be made out of? The blackbird had to be made out of pure titanium because it would melt at mach 3 otherwise, so....are we going to be making ubertanium to build the missile body?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: b2theory: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As long as we don't fund education of fix the tap water tho.

The tap water problem you are referring to (I am assuming Flint) was caused by the Michigan Government and should be paid for by the great state of Michigan. I am fine socializing risk when there are systemic nation-wide situations. Michigan's Republican Governor set one of his cities on fire and now people are trying to shame the rest of the country into fixing it. Screw that. That should be expensive and very painful for Michigan as a lesson to future generations of Michigan voters.

We fund the heck out of education. I would argue we aren't very efficient at it, like most things. There are a couple things we should do. First, make community college and trade school free. Second, restrict how much of federal student loans can go towards non-class expenses (campus facilities, room and board... etc). We also need a truth in education policy. If you are putting students into debt, you must tell them every semester what the average compensation is for that degree and how long it will take them to repay it.


So much this.

Student loans are subsidizing luxurious student workout facilities, plush dorms, and extravagant food courts.


I would also argue that universities should be implementing fixed or guaranteed pricing & price transparency.  When you apply, you know in advance what the costs will be for the next 5 or 6 years.


You've never been in a school dorm have you?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will the hypersonic missile project our nation's  Capitol fromY'all Qaeda?
If Y'all Qaeda can storm our Capitol, so could China or Venezuela.

Cut funding for the hyperdoggle & spend the money to protect our Capitol.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So what material of the gods are these to be made out of? The blackbird had to be made out of pure titanium because it would melt at mach 3 otherwise, so....are we going to be making ubertanium to build the missile body?


Trump digs coal.  Or maybe they can put toilet water on them
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So what material of the gods are these to be made out of? The blackbird had to be made out of pure titanium because it would melt at mach 3 otherwise, so....are we going to be making ubertanium to build the missile body?


Probably something composite. Pretty sure the us achieved mach 5+ more than 20 years ago so not sure why this is a thing anyway
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: FrancoFile: b2theory: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As long as we don't fund education of fix the tap water tho.

The tap water problem you are referring to (I am assuming Flint) was caused by the Michigan Government and should be paid for by the great state of Michigan. I am fine socializing risk when there are systemic nation-wide situations. Michigan's Republican Governor set one of his cities on fire and now people are trying to shame the rest of the country into fixing it. Screw that. That should be expensive and very painful for Michigan as a lesson to future generations of Michigan voters.

We fund the heck out of education. I would argue we aren't very efficient at it, like most things. There are a couple things we should do. First, make community college and trade school free. Second, restrict how much of federal student loans can go towards non-class expenses (campus facilities, room and board... etc). We also need a truth in education policy. If you are putting students into debt, you must tell them every semester what the average compensation is for that degree and how long it will take them to repay it.


So much this.

Student loans are subsidizing luxurious student workout facilities, plush dorms, and extravagant food courts.


I would also argue that universities should be implementing fixed or guaranteed pricing & price transparency.  When you apply, you know in advance what the costs will be for the next 5 or 6 years.

You've never been in a school dorm have you?


You haven't been to one lately or looked at brochures.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So what material of the gods are these to be made out of? The blackbird had to be made out of pure titanium because it would melt at mach 3 otherwise, so....are we going to be making ubertanium to build the missile body?


Vibranium.
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
meh, put a hot cam and a four-barrel in my Gremlin and went faster.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.