(BBC-US)   Farcebook bans cow photo for ...*checks notes*... being overtly sexy   (bbc.com)
44
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ih1.redbubble.net
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speaking of sexy cows, I just watched the first two episodes of Resident Alien.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farkin Dutch moderator
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously.  They show teets & grass.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...not what I was thinking, but, OK....

sexy cow - Bing images (not safe for work)
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook, cool, ill let my grandmother know.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a 24-hour ban reversed, still not sure why the President Madagascar meme prompted an auto-ban for "Promoting illegal activities or drugs."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how Facebook bans stuff like this, but allows anti-vaxxers, QAnon people and MAGA people to spread non-stop lies on Facebook that get people killed with no repercussions as Zuckerbot says "It's not our job to be the truth police"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I post the following image with no comment

Fark user image
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Speaking of sexy cows, I just watched the first two episodes of Resident Alien.


I like that show.  Caught the first 3 or 4 over the weekend.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overtly Sexual Cow is the name of my...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well? Was she hot?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moo for me baby."
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Overtly Sexual Cow is the name of my...


Penis?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I love how Facebook bans stuff like this, but allows anti-vaxxers, QAnon people and MAGA people to spread non-stop lies on Facebook that get people killed with no repercussions as Zuckerbot says "It's not our job to be the truth police"


It's because Facebook is relying on AI to police policies against overtly sexual images and other things.

The Real Reason to be Afraid of Artificial Intelligence | Peter Haas | TEDxDirigo
Youtube TRzBk_KuIaM


Facebook is correct in that it shouldn't be their job to be the "truth police".  You wouldn't want them to be like that if it was your truths they were banning, would you?

No monopoly should have that power.   That's a recipe for dystopia.  The antidote to speech like that is more speech, not less.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cheaper to let the moderation be done by programs and to have poor customers service for the small accounts.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.imgur.com image 515x339] [View Full Size image _x_]


This is a "username checks out" moment.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Overtly Sexual Cow is the name of my...


wife?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I love how Facebook bans stuff like this, but allows anti-vaxxers, QAnon people and MAGA people to spread non-stop lies on Facebook that get people killed with no repercussions as Zuckerbot says "It's not our job to be the truth police"


I thought Facebook was putting facts on those things now?
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, an actual logo:
Fark user image
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just checked.  From Facebook (Kuh = cow in German)

No pictures of cows, except for Devin Kuh.

Fark user image
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Just checked.  From Facebook (Kuh = cow in German)

No pictures of cows, except for Devin Kuh.

[Fark user image 820x312]


When I think of cows and politicians named Devin, someone else comes to mind more readily.

/I try not to think of cows and politicians named Devin if I can help it
 
lectos
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doja Cat - "Mooo!" (Official Video)
Youtube mXnJqYwebF8
 
asciibaron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hey mew.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BFletch651: cowgirl toffee: [i.imgur.com image 515x339] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is a "username checks out" moment.


:D
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is underly terrible, what a cowlossal failure.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lectos: [YouTube video: Doja Cat - "Mooo!" (Official Video)]


Terrible song, but suddenly I'm craving dairy products...
 
mute_ants
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.com
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i1.ytimg.com
 
LaChanz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who cares? You still Facebook?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Knows all about the sexy cows.
 
groverpm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it was a Devin Nunes complaint to facebook.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really?  No 'Devin Nunes' jokes yet?  Fark, I am disappoint.

Let's get started - "Since when was Nunes appointed to the board of Facebook?"

/thank you, thank you ...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The owner of a small digital photo gallery...

Is it the size of a thumb drive?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But using Facebook to overthrow the government is still allowed right?
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

...I couldn't possibly cowment....
 
TheYeti
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
farking algorithms, how do they work?
 
terminationshok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is what happens when an internet company decides what you can and can't say.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
