(The Scottish Sun)   Drunk soldier tells his blokes he feels like burning some cars, they don't believe him so he goes out and torches their cars worth £100k in booze-fuelled rampage. That'll show them not to trust him at his word   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can only think of one personal item a private cares more about than their car. The arsonist is lucky his 'friends' didn't kill him.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've long ago proven "he said he was gonna" doesn't convince everyone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For as long as he could remember he always wanted to be a gangster.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booze is the key word
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100k in booze fuel....

waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why more people don't take people at their word.

I try to assume people mean what they say. Because, you never know.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly scaly backs
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trust him at his word
Step foot on
Even still
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some fancy wheels on those burnt out shiatboxes
 
