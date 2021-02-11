 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The Bob Ross drinking game: It's a bloodbath, but it's a happy little bloodbath   (words.livedogproductions.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, ground, English-language films, ed, friend Rob, ed paint, ing BobRoss, tle body lock, other friends  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 2:52 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lasportsnet.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What, no "beat the devil out of it"?
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz looks just like em.........!!!!!
 
PvtStash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The drinking game to end all drinking games, you will get your shiat fooking wrecked trying to play this one.

Watch an episode of Antiques Road show.
Every time a guest says "wow" after hearing the price estimate, take a drink.
Every time a guest says "wow" before the price estimate is given, take a drink.
Every time an appraiser says "wow", take two drinks.

You won't make the end of one episode before you die of blood alcohol poisoning.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jgok: What, no "beat the devil out of it"?


Hey, some of us like having a functioning liver...
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
he helps me sleep until that damn joy of painting music starts playing at 10 volume points higher than his voice.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PvtStash: The drinking game to end all drinking games, you will get your shiat fooking wrecked trying to play this one. Watch an episode of Antiques Road show.
Every time a guest says "wow" after hearing the price estimate, take a drink.
Every time a guest says "wow" before the price estimate is given, take a drink.
Every time an appraiser says "wow", take two drinks.
You won't make the end of one episode before you die of blood alcohol poisoning.


Different show. Same rules. I don't think the co-hostess is actually capable of saying anything other than "wow".
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
my wife just started doing Bob Ross paintings. She's done 2 so far and it takes her hours. She carries on a dialogue with him the entire time. It is hilarious and precious.
 
metric
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I grow up, I want to be just like Bob Ross.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.