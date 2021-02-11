 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Rolling Stone)   A short history lesson about how Larry Flynt took on Jerry Falwell and the religious right and won   (rollingstone.com) divider line
6
    More: Hero, Larry Flynt, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, televangelist Jerry Falwell, Jerry Falwell, owner Larry Flynt, Falwell's stewardship, Supreme Court  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 11 Feb 2021 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
havocmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
(looks around) Did he?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder how much weird al has larry flynt to thank for protection for his songs?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How short...[Rolling Stone]...oh.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember my first time...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I wonder how much weird al has larry flynt to thank for protection for his songs?


Almost none at all, considering Weird Al gets permission from the creators for the vast majority of the songs. The only one I'm aware of where he originally got permission and then they changed their mind but Weird Al went ahead anyway, was Amish Paradise.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: hoodiowithtudio: I wonder how much weird al has larry flynt to thank for protection for his songs?

Almost none at all, considering Weird Al gets permission from the creators for the vast majority of the songs. The only one I'm aware of where he originally got permission and then they changed their mind but Weird Al went ahead anyway, was Amish Paradise.


What I am wondering is whether he needs to ask permission thanks to flynt.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.