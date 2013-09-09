 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IFL Science)   This is a PR disaster for Bambi   (iflscience.com) divider line
12
    More: Creepy, Decomposition, Mammal, Forensic Anthropology Research Facility, Forensic science, White-tailed deer, Deer, Forensics, American Academy of Forensic Sciences  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 4:28 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just love the thought of throwing dead bodies in the woods to see what happens.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most metal salt lick ever.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Deer being omnivores has been known for a long while now

https://www.outdoorhub.com/stories/20​1​3/09/09/the-meat-eating-habits-of-deer​/
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They have been known to eat on other animal bones and it's not like they know anatomy. Bones are bones as far as they're concerned.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

solokumba: I just love the thought of throwing dead bodies in the woods to see what happens.


How... how many do you have?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
deer eating a bird
Youtube sQOQdBLHrLk


Nothing new.
 
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How would a deer gain access to the body farm, unless they live inside it, I'd have thought it was cordoned off.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The picture's got that "This doesn't concern you; it's best for you to move on & forget what you saw here" vibe to it
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cormee: How would a deer gain access to the body farm, unless they live inside it, I'd have thought it was cordoned off.


Part of what they are studying is how wildlife interacts with the corpses.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself, Jimmy.  If Bambi ever got the chance he'd eat you and everyone you care about.
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Cormee: How would a deer gain access to the body farm, unless they live inside it, I'd have thought it was cordoned off.

Part of what they are studying is how wildlife interacts with the corpses.


I've no doubt it is, yes. I was just trying to figure out how a deer got access to the plot, which I'd assume was cordoned off. But it makes sense there would be wildlife living inside the cordon.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.