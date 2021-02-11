 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Each state's most hated state. Guess what state hates itself   (indy100.com) divider line
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Having lived in NC, OR, and WA, those are accurate. In NC, South Carolina is seen as the barefooted, inbred cousin of NC. The amount of hatred for California in OR and WA is interesting, too. It's like they blame every problem in both states on cars with California license plates.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think the best thing for all of us is to celebrate that which we hate and add it to identity.  But f*ck Jersey right?
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We hate our own state.
🤣
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its true-ish that other New England states don't like us massholes, but they sure like our money and our jerbs.
We don't hate New York state, it's really a passionate hate for the NY Yankees as part of a long time sports rivalry.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: We hate our own state.
🤣


Im confused....does name check out here or not
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in PA here and I once got a call from a headhunter with a "great opportunity" for me.  I said I'd listen as long as it wasn't in NJ.  He goes it's in NJ and that he happened to live in NJ and it's not as bad as people think.  I respond "that's your problem and I'm not interested in making it my problem, thanks but no thanks"
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some rando on Instagram polled his followers.  I'm sure he followed valid sampling techniques and the results are statistically beyond reproach.

How does garbage like this get greenlit?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in a state that no one hates! Yay!

//The state of denial
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: imauniter: We hate our own state.
🤣

Im confused....does name check out here or not


Well crap. Now I'm confused too.
 
Don the Plastic Shroud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Idaho, the California hatred is about Californians moving to Idaho. Typical complaints are that they bring crime, crowd and inflate the housing market, and vote blue.

/Born in CA, been in ID for 22 years
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason that all of the surrounding states hate California is because after they've ruined their own state, they tend to migrate.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compare the total population of the nine state block that hates California with the population of California. They get 18 Senators. Cali gets two.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People hate other states?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: in PA here and I once got a call from a headhunter with a "great opportunity" for me.  I said I'd listen as long as it wasn't in NJ.  He goes it's in NJ and that he happened to live in NJ and it's not as bad as people think.  I respond "that's your problem and I'm not interested in making it my problem, thanks but no thanks"


Having lived in NJ, PA, DE, and Ohio, I have to say that NJ is far better than Ohio.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived in Florida for almost two years (about 5 days away). We're moving this year.

/ love the climate, hate everyone and everything else.
// born and raised in Minnesota.  The Wisconsin hate is real.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are almost all college football rivalries except for the western states who hate California because the libs.
 
Mouser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: People hate other states?


Lot of mutual animosities out there.  The Kansas/Missouri feud is still going strong since the 1850s, and no one else still cares.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Funny how acceptable it is to hate on another State, yet hate on a country and it isn't so much. Even countries that are remarkably similar.
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mouser: stuhayes2010: People hate other states?

Lot of mutual animosities out there.  The Kansas/Missouri feud is still going strong since the 1850s, and no one else still cares.


And it's still for the same reason!
Land owners in favor of slavery are still tricking voters with tricks of religion!

... will never understand why we are so easily convinced to believe stuff that benefit the rich...
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Grew up in Jersey, can confirm...


Fark alla y'all!  😝
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So the entirety of the surrounding states hate NJ, and we hate everyone?

Ok...  I guess I can live with that.  I think this is a good time to quote what The Onion had to say about NJ:
"Demanding People Shove It Up Their Ass Since 1832!  Our founding fathers can kick your founding fathers ass!  And we were balls deep in your girlfriend last night."

I'm not going to get on my high horse defending this state again.  If you don't like it, don't come here.  That's more room for me.  We could use less visitors.

Which is really an amusing thing to point out.  Because everyone hates NJ, but they love to vacation here.
Bunch of farking hypocrites and liars is what I call them.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some small web survey isn't going to tell you anything meaningful.

Out of boredom, I went over to google trends and started playing with regional interest in terms like "California worst state", "New York worst state", etc.

Interestingly, in every case I tried (granted I didn't try many), the primary interest in that term came from the people living in that state.  Which I guess makes sense, people are never satisfied.

The really interesting thing was when there was sufficient interest in hatred of state X within a state other than state X.  For example, "New York worst state" only shows up as a trend in New York.  But "California worst state" also has a small trend in Texas.  And "Florida worst state" also has a small trend in liberal states.

Given that the primary hate for each state seems to come from within the state by far, I took another approach and just looked for the regional strength of the term "worst state".

And here is the result.  Of the top 5 states for self-loathing, the only liberal state is Washington.  Of the top 5 states that are the most satisfied, the only conservative states are Texas and Florida.  North Dakota wins the "most self hatred" award.  Texas wins the "most smug" award.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I made my way west to east and I hit New Jersey "hates everyone" and I laughed.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2500 people in 50 states so 50 people average per state based on the pollsters followers.  Yay science!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mouser: stuhayes2010: People hate other states?

Lot of mutual animosities out there.  The Kansas/Missouri feud is still going strong since the 1850s, and no one else still cares.


Abe Simpson on Missouri
Youtube ZoWc6WRHKEE
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Northern: Its true-ish that other New England states don't like us massholes, but they sure like our money and our jerbs.
We don't hate New York state, it's really a passionate hate for the NY Yankees as part of a long time sports rivalry.


I've met exactly one person from MA that hates NY, and it was a guy who got a DUI there and blamed the state for it.

I've met way more people that hate Connecticut, as they should since it's a boring waste of space.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Only one state hates New York because for the rest of them it's more fear than hate. They see a car with New York plates and think "that guy's gonna start shooting unless I move outta the way."

Except for the Masshats, who are oblivious imbeciles.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I suspect I know how this one would play out in Canada.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love these stories where people take random data and throw it on a map.  In fact, I recently did one of these for simply informational purposes.

Where is the bud legal?

I just thought this was a good place to point that out.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: These are almost all college football rivalries except for the western states who hate California because the libs.


That's funny you think everyone in the West hates California because of politics.

// It's because they sell their CA property and invade western states like locust
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The "State" debate is just like the "Generation" debate - a meaningless excuse to be a tribal asshole, encouraged by the rich-owned media that contrives to divide people along artificial lines.
If they can keep us hating and fighting each other over pointless things, our torches and pitchforks stay in the garage.
Smart.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That isn't true about Ohio hating Michigan at all. We love Michigan, it isn't very often you can schedule a guaranteed win that helps your Strength of Schedule. Michigan's example of giving when it comes to others should be celebrated for the selfless act that is, they're truly great people up there and they are to be admired.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I've lived in Florida for almost two years (about 5 days away). We're moving this year.

/ love the climate, hate everyone and everything else.
// born and raised in Minnesota.  The Wisconsin hate is real.


The hate didn't stop Minnesotans from patronizing Wisconsin bars when theirs were all shut down during the lockdown.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've worked in all 50 states.

Fark California. And fark California transplants.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Futurama - Technically in New Jersey / Not one place even remotely livable
Youtube BsqHEmMao8w


Not one place even remotely livable.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get the Michigan/Ohio mutual hatred but why does South Carolina hate Ohio?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't understand the NY hate. In NYC, there is so much to see and do, and I bet if people could afford to live there, a lot of them would. Upstate New York has a lot of nice places to go.

Rhode Island shouldn't be hating on Massachusetts, as there populations wouldn't be so big without the Masshole transplants.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: The "State" debate is just like the "Generation" debate - a meaningless excuse to be a tribal asshole, encouraged by the rich-owned media that contrives to divide people along artificial lines.
If they can keep us hating and fighting each other over pointless things, our torches and pitchforks stay in the garage.
Smart.


Or it's just people having fun dissing other states and being dissed back.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shastacola: I get the Michigan/Ohio mutual hatred but why does South Carolina hate Ohio?


Clemson, SC vs Ohio State
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in Florida and I can't stand it.
Hate is a strong word to feel about another state.

Article fails for spelling it 'favourite'.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shastacola: jso2897: The "State" debate is just like the "Generation" debate - a meaningless excuse to be a tribal asshole, encouraged by the rich-owned media that contrives to divide people along artificial lines.
If they can keep us hating and fighting each other over pointless things, our torches and pitchforks stay in the garage.
Smart.

Or it's just people having fun dissing other states and being dissed back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cajnik: shastacola: I get the Michigan/Ohio mutual hatred but why does South Carolina hate Ohio?

Clemson, SC vs Ohio State


I should have guessed it was sports related, thanks.
 
