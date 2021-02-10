 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   Vaccine passports create "Orwellian concerns" from people who have never read Orwell   (salon.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, Certificate authority, Vaccine, Inoculation, Smallpox, Immune system, owndigital vaccine passport, vaccine passport of some kind  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 7:29 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Requiring a vaccine to enter some countries isn't new"

that should be the entire article.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a big Orwellian conspiracy to keep antivaxxers from travelling.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People will know I'm a selfish asshole before I even open my mouth? This is terrible.

/medical exemptions?
//DNRTFA
///obviously
 
goodncold
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I read, ovarian.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1984 is siting on their bookshelf gathering dust right next to their copies of the Constitution and the Bible.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: It's a big Orwellian conspiracy to keep antivaxxers from travelling.


since the earth is flat you can't get there from here
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: It's a big Orwellian conspiracy to keep antivaxxers from travelling.


If it prevents antivaxxers from purchasing a one-way ticket to Bouvet Island, then I'm against it.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's time to resurrect Orwell, hand him a sack of grenades, printouts of what conservatives are calling Orwellian, and wish him luck.

/You can't even tell conservatives to "read another book", since they haven't read Orwell to begin with
 
NuclearSmegma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So "Orwellian" that an Orwell comparison is never made in the article, solely in click-bait title.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, it's a whole subplot to Road to Wigan Pier, all the... draconian health measures.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You literally don't have any guaranteed right to enter any country unless you're a citizen or you're applying for asylum (and that's only for countries willing to take refugees).
If a country demands every non-citizen travelling there has proof of vaccination, they can do that.
If they want to cavity search every visitor, you don't get to whine about your rights, you get on the plane home, or you bend over and spread 'em.
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

log_jammin: "Requiring a vaccine to enter some countries isn't new"

that should be the entire article.


Seriously. It mentions this in the article (in the sentence after the one you posted) but if you've ever been to Africa you've probably needed one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What does "Orwellian" mean?
GIS just gives me this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

log_jammin: "Requiring a vaccine to enter some countries isn't new"

that should be the entire article.


You know what's different about it?

The countries you needed to get a vaccine to enter in the old days were third-world.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I be the people who have "Orwellian" concerns have one of the following:

A laptop with in integrated camera.
A cell phone with "selfie" mode
A smart TV

And don't think anything about it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's not the real concern.

The real concern is the ability to contact trace through your cell phone's location data.   *THAT* is Orwellian.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: That's not the real concern.

The real concern is the ability to contact trace through your cell phone's location data.   *THAT* is Orwellian.


The real concern is the ability to redact and edit history in the blink of an eye.

That was literally Winston Smith's job, and we got there over a decade ago.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.