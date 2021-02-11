 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Even the Black Founding Fathers were Freemasons
RyogaM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great read, very informative.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*ahem* Slavemasons or Notsofreemasons
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone got any explanation for the spelling in the quoted sections? As a linguist only, obliviously great unknown guy.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I gather it's way less than it was, but up to the Vietnam War era, Prince Hall Masonry was THE black social club at US military bases, especially deployed abroad.  Okinawa to Goose Bay, Heidelberg to the Korean DMZ
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For all the woo-woo people have attached to the Freemasons over the years, who are now just basically middle-aged guys in silly hats;  it IS actually fair to say that the revolution was basically a Masonic conspiracy to overthrow a monarchy, as maybe the first step to overthrowing ALL monarchies.

Not only were nearly all the founding fathers Masons, but did you ever wonder why people like the Marquis De Lafayette  and Baron Von Stueben, both of whom were critical to the Revolution's success by being instrumental in standing up the Continental Army, travelled to the US and joined the (at the time losing badly) Revoution in the first place?

Yep. All Masons. and Washington and Franklin and Jefferson all basically sent out the Masonic equivalent of the Bat-signal   calling for aid and from all over Europe Fellow masons responded and the Revolution go a LOT of expert military help as a result
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I knew Thurgood Marshall was one, as were many of the crooked white lawyers and judges he fought all over the south.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seemed like a great man, but not a 'Founding Father'.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe Black History Month should have a subtitle:  "White Culture Shock Month."
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A good read:

Fark user imageView Full Size


From the jacket:  "This book profiles the port of Charles Town, South Carolina, during the two-year period leading up to the Declaration of Independence. It focuses on the dramatic hanging and burning of Thomas Jeremiah, a free black harbor pilot and firefighter accused by the patriot party of plotting a slave insurrection during the tumultous spring and summer of 1775."

Thomas was possibly the wealthiest African in British North America.  The accusations appear to be false, based on personal biases against Thomas from business competitors - chiefly, Henry Laurens.  Laurens later became President of the Continental Congress,  was captured during the war (the only American imprisoned in the Tower of London), and helped negotiate the Treaty of Paris.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

