(WPXI.com)   Spinning out in snowy weather is scary, but even worse when you are in a 717   (wpxi.com) divider line
    More: Scary, United Airlines, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Precipitation, American Airlines, Boeing 707, Hawaiian Airlines, taxi-out, Snow  
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it didn't become an L1L
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not know Johnny was still working. Figured he retired by now.

NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My local airport is covered in snow and/or ice most of the year, and it constantly amazes me that this does not happen all the time.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain. We've turned the seatbelt sign on, please sit down and buckle up.  We're going to whip some shiatties."
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Huh, never heard of a Boeing 717 in my life.  Figured it was an antique airplane.  TIL
 
