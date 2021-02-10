 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   There's a new bounty hunting app available to the general public. What could possibly go wrong?   (boingboing.net) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now they need one for doing crime like on WestWorld.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American Money
Youtube vyj1B9C7mbA


/Gin gets it
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm using the beta version of the WeWarden app myself.  Its pretty cool and even during a pandemic there's a surprising amount of demand for private micro-prisons.  All I do is use their cover app that skirts the local laws by posing as a knock off to one of the major food delivery services.  When you're ready to host a new client you just pick one of the fake listed restaurants and place an order for the 'daily special'.   They send the convict to you with their food rations.  The only tricky part is getting them into the cell, its really strange how obedient they are about coming all the way to your house but get cold feet once they arrive on your door step and see their new jailer face to face.  Did I mention they don't pay you money?  Instead its an arrangement where you accept the used vehicle the convict showed up with and can do what you want with it.  Easy to sell them on craigslist or heck just make yourself a car fort in the back yard for the kids to play in.

The only part that's confusing is the release dates, no one ever tells me when the convict is allowed to leave.  Its becoming a problem to be honest, even in their weakened state its getting harder to open the cage without any escaping to put a new one in, and it kinda of smells really bad.  I wish they'd clean their toilet bucket once in a while at least.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool.  I downloaded the app and found a bad guy crashing at an AirBNB near my house.   I took an Uber over and shot him and had him arrested.  I used the money to door dash some dinner for myself.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen Kyle?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically full-contact Pokémon.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next up, U-Jail.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [cdn10.bigcommerce.com image 401x500]


You. Is . Old. But. Do remember The Last Chase (1981) Staring Lee Majors. It's odd that a Canadian movie was shoveling GOP bullcrap.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NO disintegrations!

im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who needs an app to hunt for it? Most stores have it.
Bounty Quicker Picker Upper 1982
Youtube ruEfQ-AA1Uo

/the quicker picker upper
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sssh. We've secretly replaced Pokemon Go locations with the felon location data. Let's see if anyone notices....
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sources say the app will be called...
<puts on sunglasses>
Pokey Man Go
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does the app filter out this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'm using the beta version of the WeWarden app myself.  Its pretty cool and even during a pandemic there's a surprising amount of demand for private micro-prisons.  All I do is use their cover app that skirts the local laws by posing as a knock off to one of the major food delivery services.  When you're ready to host a new client you just pick one of the fake listed restaurants and place an order for the 'daily special'.   They send the convict to you with their food rations.  The only tricky part is getting them into the cell, its really strange how obedient they are about coming all the way to your house but get cold feet once they arrive on your door step and see their new jailer face to face.  Did I mention they don't pay you money?  Instead its an arrangement where you accept the used vehicle the convict showed up with and can do what you want with it.  Easy to sell them on craigslist or heck just make yourself a car fort in the back yard for the kids to play in.

The only part that's confusing is the release dates, no one ever tells me when the convict is allowed to leave.  Its becoming a problem to be honest, even in their weakened state its getting harder to open the cage without any escaping to put a new one in, and it kinda of smells really bad.  I wish they'd clean their toilet bucket once in a while at least.


For the LOVE OF GOD, Montressor!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Who needs an app to hunt for it? Most stores have it.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ruEfQ-AA​1Uo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
/the quicker picker upper


Liked Nancy Walker / Ida Morganstern

/ sassy
// saucy
/// coppertop
 
Ulysses_North
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this not the app from John Wick
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GOP congresscritters and their families could get doxxed and become the victims of a massive hack?

Note, I'm not suggestingthis. I'm only pointing out that it couldpossibly happen.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems similar to my LittleToe app. People always need cars towed. But businesses don't want to get locked into contracts and the average person who never needs one, doesn't want to get fleeced.
Enter the tow gig economy. You just sign up to be a tower. People who need tows get matched with towers, and a rate is automatically calculated based on several factors*.
As the tower, you supply your own method of towing. Tow truck, fork lift, pallet jack, F-250 and some really thick chain, whatever. You show up, hook up, get it to a lot (coming soon, WheresMyToe, the tow lot gig economy. If you have flat surface, whether a little or a lot, you got a tow lot!), and bam! You're paid.
Are you missing your car? Was it here earlier, but not later? Check out LittleToe! Maybe your car was towed for illegal parking. Maybe someone else on LittleToe wanted your spot. Simply enter your plate to find out which of our fine representatives has possession of your vehicle. And a retrieval rate will automatically be calculated based on several factors*

*dice tosses, whimsy, random guessing, and whatever Uber is doing at the moment.
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can I be the first to say that we are apping ourselves to death.
 
