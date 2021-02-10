 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Anti-vaxxer who want to shut down more COVID vaccination sites: "Legally, all those people giving vaccinations are war criminals. I'll repeat that. Legally, all those people giving vaccinations are war criminals"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FOAD x 1,000,000
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Involuntary commitment, it needs to be the slogan of 2021 America.  Take care of your mentally ill because they kill you all.  Please, as a very concerned neighbor.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can the police pretend he is black?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Involuntary commitment, it needs to be the slogan of 2021 America.  Take care of your mentally ill because they kill you all.  Please, as a very concerned neighbor.


No no, we only talk about mental health in the week or so immediately following a mass shooting.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Any vaccination site being blocked needs to have the way cleared with a steamroller.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to fast track a vaccination for STUPIDITY in this country
 
Zroop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Greetings people of earth! Legally, I hail from Jupiter!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Missouri is trying to pass a law that makes it legal to run over protestors.

So I'm in good shape if they try to pull that crap here in Missouri.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Time to fast track a vaccination for STUPIDITY in this country


Forced sterilization is still a no no
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah, more extremists pretending that there is some law or constitution or international law that backs their angry stupid hate. I just wonder why anyone is giving them a platform.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petey4335: RoboZombie: Time to fast track a vaccination for STUPIDITY in this country

Forced sterilization is still a no no


I'm these choads have already had kids and thus spread their stupid genes to the next generation
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Any vaccination site being blocked needs to have the way cleared with a steamroller.


How about a rocket-boosted gayroller?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zroop: Greetings people of earth! Legally, I hail from Jupiter!


Sorry, I've already claimed this planet in the name of Neptune.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Always accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're interfering with a government health program and putting others at risk.  Let's stop worrying about their feelings and put them in jail.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: [Fark user image image 425x419]


It would be funny except the consensus view on SARS-CoV-2 is informed by the media, and the media is stuck in May of 2020.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Legally, I do not understand what 'legally' means."
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've had it with these assholes.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x223]


Oh my god!

How old is Fauci?
Is he part of the ancient ones that include Keanu Reeves and Drew Fark?

/I assume Fark is Drew's last name
//He named this site after himself, yes?
///Or herself, I don't want to use the wrong pronoun
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
just more trumpers that's are domestic terrorists.  Like all domestic terrorists.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Any vaccination site being blocked needs to have the way cleared with a steamroller.


They blocked Dodger Stadium. Not that I disagree with your post.
 
gbv23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Could be a far-"leftist" whackadoodle.

They're always calling folks war criminals
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxer who want to shut down more COVID vaccination sites


.
Headline written by Tonto.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gbv23: Could be a far-"leftist" whackadoodle.

They're always calling folks war criminals


Okay.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: BumpInTheNight: Involuntary commitment, it needs to be the slogan of 2021 America.  Take care of your mentally ill because they kill you all.  Please, as a very concerned neighbor.

No no, we only talk about mental health in the week or so immediately following a mass shooting.


...And keep it to talk, never action.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: I've had it with these assholes.


Nope. You don't get to quit until the rampant psychosis let loose in our society has been dealt with. They won't let anyone quit.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gbv23: Could be a far-"leftist" whackadoodle.

They're always calling folks war criminals


it's trump voters,one of them actually ran for office.  probably some libertarians too who always vote for republicans .
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Time to fast track a vaccination for STUPIDITY in this country


It would ruin everything from advertising and politics to romance and commerce
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Anti-vaxxer who want to shut down more COVID vaccination sites


.
Headline written by Tonto.


Thank you Masked Man
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We still have a leper colony on Molokai, right? Can't we just ... you know...
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/seems illegit
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The weirdos are taking over.

We're doomed.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Palined Parenthood: BumpInTheNight: Involuntary commitment, it needs to be the slogan of 2021 America.  Take care of your mentally ill because they kill you all.  Please, as a very concerned neighbor.

No no, we only talk about mental health in the week or so immediately following a mass shooting.


A pissy middle-aged white mass shooting, that is.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
