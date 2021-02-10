 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Swordmaster: 0, Cop: 1   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, samurai-type' sword shot, Man, officer  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just see the most prosperous nation on earth fail another citizen by sending an executioner instead of someone who could help them in a time of need.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: I just see the most prosperous nation on earth fail another citizen by sending an executioner instead of someone who could help them in a time of need.


Done in one
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 498x278]


The classic knife to a gun fight.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rhapsody - The March of the Swordmaster
Youtube 4jwzszxbEDE
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welp. Done in one. Someone hit the lights on your way out.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Welp. Done in one. Someone hit the lights on your way out.


Yep. The rest of us (including me) are just flapping.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only he had mastered the Naruto running technique...
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, you always shoot the guy with the samurai sword first.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I just see the most prosperous nation on earth fail another citizen by sending an executioner instead of someone who could help them in a time of need.


A time of need, a time of threatening people with a sword. For everything there is a season.

/they should've sent a poet psychologist duelist
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
an officer "was charged by the man."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I just see the most prosperous nation on earth fail another citizen by sending an executioner instead of someone who could help them in a time of need.


I see someone doesn't know the rules of Highlander
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x624]


That's some serious double ultra black belt mall ninja shiat.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: BumpInTheNight: I just see the most prosperous nation on earth fail another citizen by sending an executioner instead of someone who could help them in a time of need.

A time of need, a time of threatening people with a sword. For everything there is a season.

/they should've sent a poet psychologist duelist


Or maybe a guy with a shield and a taser.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBdAK​u​qIYEI

Or a beanbag shotgun. Or a net attached to a very long stick. Or one of those ropey-sticky things they use on rabid dogs. Or...
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x624]
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x624]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghryswald
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That'll perk you right upper.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Coach McGuirk buys swords!
Youtube dpNTH8LS_gg
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4jwzszxb​EDE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Jeez, I used to have several of their albums.  Been ages since I listened to them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the sword OK?
 
