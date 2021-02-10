 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Two sanitation workers spot vehicle in field identified in Amber Alert for kidnapped 10-year-old girl, block exit with garbage truck, call cops who save child, arrest suspect. Happy, happy, joy, joy   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Hero, AMBER Alert, Iberia Parish, Louisiana, Kidnapping, Dion Merrick, Pelican Waste, Crime, Acadiana, 10-year-old Louisiana girl  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Golf clap???
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(•_•)
Guess you could say they
( •_•)>⌐■-■

Took out the trash
(⌐■_■)

YEEEEEAAAAHHHHHHHHH!
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hannibal Buress is awesome.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do you block the exit from a field? Is it surrounded by a ditch?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: How do you block the exit from a field? Is it surrounded by a ditch?


I never saw pictures, but that was my assumption.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: Zulu_as_Kono: How do you block the exit from a field? Is it surrounded by a ditch?

I never saw pictures, but that was my assumption.


There's a FB video.  Shows a water filled ditch.  Mostly one of the men rambling, but he's entitled to do a bit of rambling.  Solid actions.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: How do you block the exit from a field? Is it surrounded by a ditch?


there's a way around that, too
https://twitter.com/soapachu/status/1​3​59271922312306691
 
focusthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BZ sailor!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Combustion: Golf clap???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Really, post that headline quote and no picture?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 I got this Amber alert on the phone. Sometimes I'm tempted to turn off such alerts but I'd hate to think that even the smallest chance of spotting the kid would be wasted just bc the alerts annoy me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Combustion: Golf clap???


You damn right.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of the 2009 abduction in Milton Maine, but I can't find the fark thread for it. A hunter came across the truck and talked the guy through to his surrender.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I got this Amber alert on the phone. Sometimes I'm tempted to turn off such alerts but I'd hate to think that even the smallest chance of spotting the kid would be wasted just bc the alerts annoy me.


My feelings, too. Ever been a room full of people when one goes off? Kind of eye opening.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They may well have stopped a sereal offender from becoming a sereal killer.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The field was identified in the amber alert?  Why didn't the police just go there in the first place instead of outsourcing it to the public?


Oh wait.  Ok I'm stupid.


Obviously it belonged in the alert due to amber waves of grain.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nicely done.  Bravo fellas.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine, who work for Pelican Waste & Debris, said they had just started their route on Monday morning when they noticed a silver Nissan parked in the middle of a field in St. Martin Parish.
Merrick said he immediately recognized the car from the Amber Alert.
"I told the guy who rides with me, that's the car. I pulled forward and backed up to block the entrance [to the field] and then called 911," he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
Merrick said the driver of the vehicle opened the car door and Antoine recognized him as the suspect from the Amber Alert."

Order of operations here is really wanting.  Call 911 sure, but what if it looked like it was the car and then wasn't the car?  Two Black trash guys block in a middle class honkey.  Might get shot for that, by the honkey or the po-po.
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mybluemake: dickfreckle: I got this Amber alert on the phone. Sometimes I'm tempted to turn off such alerts but I'd hate to think that even the smallest chance of spotting the kid would be wasted just bc the alerts annoy me.

My feelings, too. Ever been a room full of people when one goes off? Kind of eye opening.


Yeah. Occasionally I'm doing whatever and suddenly the sounds of seagull rape emanate from my phone. It's extremely irritating but I do drive a lot, so I just sort of sigh, read the description and try to remember the make, model and last 3 of the license plate.
 
Campanula
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I got this Amber alert on the phone. Sometimes I'm tempted to turn off such alerts but I'd hate to think that even the smallest chance of spotting the kid would be wasted just bc the alerts annoy me.


Same here. I had just nodded off and it scared the crap out of me. Totally worth it if it saves some kids, though.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, an Amber Alert actually working! That IS news.
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sadly absent, putting the bastard in the chute and compressing him into a bloody cube.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow . Nice. Faith in humanity and all that
 
Robinfro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: "Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine, who work for Pelican Waste & Debris, said they had just started their route on Monday morning when they noticed a silver Nissan parked in the middle of a field in St. Martin Parish.
Merrick said he immediately recognized the car from the Amber Alert.
"I told the guy who rides with me, that's the car. I pulled forward and backed up to block the entrance [to the field] and then called 911," he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
Merrick said the driver of the vehicle opened the car door and Antoine recognized him as the suspect from the Amber Alert."

Order of operations here is really wanting.  Call 911 sure, but what if it looked like it was the car and then wasn't the car?  Two Black trash guys block in a middle class honkey.  Might get shot for that, by the honkey or the po-po.


If a middle class dude driving an Altima into a field is carrying something big enough to shoot through the 2-3" thick compactor blade, THEN the trash, THEN the cab-side container wall, THEN the cab, before they have a chance to move...the police would still like to talk to the "middle class honkey" for possession of a goddamn tank-buster.

As for the cops, note the response time. A minute. Cops may beat their wives and kids, but they don't fark around with Amber Alerts. It makes the dept. look good and they get to strut around on the news to feed their ego.

Plus, a bunch of trash trucks have GPS so they could sue the PD after they or their families FOIA the 911 call.

Besides, Blacks get a pass on Amber Alert calls because that one black kid chased that little white girl's kidnapper down while on a bike.

/s everything above this line

But really...dude...lay off the crack, adjust your tinfoil hat, and chill with the racist rhetoric. Be happy someone paid attention enough instead of just swiping the notification away to keep browsing TikTok or IG.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: Sadly absent, putting the bastard in the chute and compressing him into a bloody cube.


Why do you hate the coroner that much? All that trash they'd have to sift through just to find enough body parts, dirty diapers, and dog shiat to fill a casket...
 
