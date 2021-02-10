 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Animal rights lawyer decides estranged husband, nanny girlfriend need punishment, tries hiring ranch hand for murder plot. Key word here: tries   (denver.cbslocal.com)
posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 2:35 AM



kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nobody is ever going to willingly agree to be your hitman unless they are stupid, involved in organized crime, or an undercover cop.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Too bad hubby wasn't more of an animal, she might have respected his rights.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When investigators accessed Emmi's computer, they say she had searched for "how to get rid of the other woman for good."

I swear people don't know how to google.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Nobody is ever going to willingly agree to be your hitman unless they are stupid, involved in organized crime, or an undercover cop.


This overlaps with "stupid", of course, but generally, when a woman does succeed in finding some shmuck to off an ex, it's almost always the new lover.

Never understood that. Any person willing to cheat with you is willing to cheat on you, and there is no reason to expect that this would not apply to murder as well.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: kermit the forg: Nobody is ever going to willingly agree to be your hitman unless they are stupid, involved in organized crime, or an undercover cop.

This overlaps with "stupid", of course, but generally, when a woman does succeed in finding some shmuck to off an ex, it's almost always the new lover.

Never understood that. Any person willing to cheat with you is willing to cheat on you, and there is no reason to expect that this would not apply to murder as well.


This pretty much seems to be the case. I think people get ideas from watching too much TV and movies...that they can actually hire out homicide without thinking the whole plan through.

Organized crime is the only situation where this really works, and it only does so because whoever is calling the shots has multiple soldiers, any of who will act against the others in case of disobedience. They are often out of options in life for one reason or another (or at least believe they are) and are often forced to join the organization under threat of death to themselves or their families.

Most people who actually have a legitimate job are unlikely to risk their lifelong freedom, especially for a measly $100k - or for that matter, any amount of money when they don't have an easy way of collecting on the debt.

BTW, I hope the ranch hand got paid for informing on his (soon to be former) boss rather than taking the deal. Now he's soon to be out of a job and he stuck his neck out there a little, telling on a homicidal lunatic. They could at least get him a new, somewhat better job or something as they literally owe him their lives.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Her lawyer said Emmy may have overreacted."

Ya think?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Animals have rights but the girlfriend and soon to be ex don't?  Rocky mountain high, indeed.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This article has more background detail about her previous arrests:

https://www.9news.com/article/news/cr​i​me/true-crime/jennifer-emmi-murder-for​-hire-evergreen-colorado-lawyer/73-729​e30d4-f7e2-4580-ae9a-2f7ce5cc35b9

Including this:

Emmi was accused of soliciting multiple people to murder, harass, surveil and retaliate against her estranged husband, her husband's girlfriend, and other witnesses and victims in her criminal and civil cases, the affidavit says.
The affidavit describes a pattern of harassment and stalking dating back to January 2019, when Emmi's husband said he caught her cheating and stated his intention to divorce. He backed off on a divorce when Emmi claimed multiple medical issues, none of which could be verified. They still separated and shared custody of their children, the affidavit says.
In September 2019, Emmi threatened to kill one of the children. She made threats again in December of that year. In early January 2020, she strangled one of the children when the child tried to call her father for help out of concern for how Emmi was behaving. Also that month, she held a knife to her husband's throat at a family birthday celebration, according to the affidavit.

The crazy is strong in this one.
 
