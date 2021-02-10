 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   He would have died peacefully in his sleep, but his 700 passengers would have died screaming in terror   (soranews24.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Ikebukuro Station, driver of a train, Seibu Ikebukuro Line, Seibu Railway, Japanese trains, Train station, important role, company staff  
•       •       •

1286 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I probably would have done the same thing in my 20's. The train alerts the driver when there's a stop coming up, so I don't see the big deal if the guy takes a nap in between stops.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured trains would be the first of any type of vehicle to go driverless or at least remotel operated.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of idiot shoots a phone video of a sleeping train driver in a moving train instead of actually waking him up?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Meh. I probably would have done the same thing in my 20's. The train alerts the driver when there's a stop coming up, so I don't see the big deal if the guy takes a nap in between stops.


Yeah, no big deal at all unless the driver misses that red light and hits another train.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they're at the point where they literally just need two buttons. Stop and Go.

Train doesn't go until you press it (every stop), rest is automatic. Stop is emergency stop.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Weatherkiss: Meh. I probably would have done the same thing in my 20's. The train alerts the driver when there's a stop coming up, so I don't see the big deal if the guy takes a nap in between stops.

Yeah, no big deal at all unless the driver misses that red light and hits another train.


Well, hitting another train would either wake him up or kill him instantly so he doesn't feel a thing. Kind of sucks for the passengers though, I guess.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: "Trains as far back as the original Boston Subway System (first in the world and still derailing cars today) come with a deadman's switch that stops if not held down by the driver."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Densha de GO!! 2017 Theme Song
Youtube wQD3bRO3SjM
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poor guy probably has narcolepsy but due to Japan's "suck it up and work" culture, even going to the doctor for it would probably be frowned upon.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The train will stop automatically if it passes a red.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm rather amazed that any commuters in the Tokyo train system noticed. Aren't all the businessmen busy rubbing up against schoolgirls?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Weatherkiss: Meh. I probably would have done the same thing in my 20's. The train alerts the driver when there's a stop coming up, so I don't see the big deal if the guy takes a nap in between stops.

Yeah, no big deal at all unless the driver misses that red light and hits another train.


That's why the US is implementing PTC, even if the conductor dies the train can be commanded to stop. It also allows the track owner to set a maximum speed limit that the operator can't override.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh at least he wasn't high on cocaine...
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The train will stop automatically if it passes a red.


Haven't you seen "The Taking of Shinjuku Ichi Ni San"?
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: I'm rather amazed that any commuters in the Tokyo train system noticed. Aren't all the businessmen busy rubbing up against schoolgirls?


That's what I was taught by all the "documentaries" that I have watched.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Narrator: "Trains as far back as the original Boston Subway System (first in the world and still derailing cars today) come with a deadman's switch that stops if not held down by the driver."


Ok, since you say so everyone is safe and there's never train accidents. Gotcha
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being a train conductor is a suprisingly Big Deal here. This guy's career is pretty much done.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.