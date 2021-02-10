 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   There's only one man who gets a GIGGITY tag for an obituary   (tmz.com) divider line
88
    More: Giggity, Larry Flynt, United States Congress, Bill Clinton, Recall election, Joseph Paul Franklin, Gray Davis, California, Bill Clinton's impeachment trial  
•       •       •

3166 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 10 Feb 2021 at 6:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  It seems like yesterday since he got shot.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image 425x378]


Pretty sure that's just Roman numerals. He died at 10:10:10.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copying from the redlit thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another wealthy famous person dies of not COVID-19

WTF?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved that he always tried to dig up dirt on various hypocrites. The porn I really don't care for, but the social agitation I'm behind 100%.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image 425x378]


Someone is grinding an axe.  Not self-proclaimed, just regular proclaimed.  You don't have to like who he was to acknowledge he took a bullet for freedom of speech and first amendment rights.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
.

RIP you magnificent bastard
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of us needs to head over to LA with a cricket back to make sure he's fully dead.  That turd had so many illegal substances in him that he's practically embalmed himself.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beta Tested: beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image 425x378]

Someone is grinding an axe.  Not self-proclaimed, just regular proclaimed.  You don't have to like who he was to acknowledge he took a bullet for freedom of speech and first amendment rights.


As I understand it, he took a bullet for racial justice and integration.  The dude shot him because of an interracial spread.  Butch and his Georgia Peach, I think.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beta Tested: beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image 425x378]

Someone is grinding an axe.  Not self-proclaimed, just regular proclaimed.  You don't have to like who he was to acknowledge he took a bullet for freedom of speech and first amendment rights.


First Amendment advocate would be a better description.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"self-proclaimed" First Amendment champion? How about dropping the bullshiat qualifier WP. His case was won in the Supreme Court and defined landmark protections on speech. His win has been used numerous times to protect the community square from meddlesome government intrusions.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news yesterday Larry Flint was apparently still alive and not dead 15 years ago like I thought.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He and Jerry Falwell became, well, if not exactly friends, respectful of each other's POV and frequently appeared together.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

will.i.ain't: [upload.wikimedia.org image 263x380].

RIP you magnificent bastard


I guess Falwell and Flint became pretty good friends.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image 425x378]

Pretty sure that's just Roman numerals. He died at 10:10:10.


That's 30 though, so it makes no sense
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Another wealthy famous person dies of not COVID-19

WTF?


Dude has had health issues for more than 40 years. Not every death is Covid.

Do you run through morgues and yell "Why Didn't You Cancer?"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Another wealthy famous person dies of not COVID-19

WTF?


It's almost like people die at a somewhat regular rate in the absence of a pandemic.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true American Hero.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has to be a half mast joke in here somewhere.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image image 425x378]


Dead at LXXVIII
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image 425x378]

Pretty sure that's just Roman numerals. He died at 10:10:10.


LXXVIII
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was Ron Jeremy.

/too soon?
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: Beta Tested: beakerxf: Someone at the Washington Post intern had some fun with the headline

[Fark user image 425x378]

Someone is grinding an axe.  Not self-proclaimed, just regular proclaimed.  You don't have to like who he was to acknowledge he took a bullet for freedom of speech and first amendment rights.

As I understand it, he took a bullet for racial justice and integration.  The dude shot him because of an interracial spread.  Butch and his Georgia Peach, I think.


You're right, he was shot at the obscenity trial but it was by a white supremacist over interracial photos in the magazine.  When that guy was set to be put to death over other murders Flynt spoke out against it on account of being against the death penalty.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a 21 FAP salute.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamFlagg: In other news yesterday Larry Flint was apparently still alive and not dead 15 years ago like I thought.


I too could have sworn he was already dead.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Many of these First Amendment battles were chronicled in the Oscar-nominated 1996 film, "The People vs. Larry Flynt," starringWoody Harrelson."  With the thumbnail of the picture with Courtney Love.  I mean, if you'd asked me who played Larry Flynt I wouldn't have remembered, but Courtney Love was brilliant in it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P. Fairy Lint

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: "Many of these First Amendment battles were chronicled in the Oscar-nominated 1996 film, "The People vs. Larry Flynt," starringWoody Harrelson."  With the thumbnail of the picture with Courtney Love.  I mean, if you'd asked me who played Larry Flynt I wouldn't have remembered, but Courtney Love was brilliant in it.


That's how good woody H was. He became Larry
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: "self-proclaimed" First Amendment champion? How about dropping the bullshiat qualifier WP. His case was won in the Supreme Court and defined landmark protections on speech. His win has been used numerous times to protect the community square from meddlesome government intrusions.


...uh-huh.

I'm sorry if I don't join you in this circlejerk.  I admit his case dealt a much needed kick to the crotch of the mid-century post-war Prudy Puritanism and established that being creepy was no crime, but calling it a triumph for the First Amendment is a teensy bit of a revisionist stretch and I'm not going to sacrifice anything virgin in his honor.  The man wasn't an anti-Christ, and he wasn't a saint.  He was a bastard.  And I thinks how that's how he wants to be remembered.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry Flynt Reunited With Lower Extremities in Heaven
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 261x336]


That does sound cruel.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: "self-proclaimed" First Amendment champion? How about dropping the bullshiat qualifier WP. His case was won in the Supreme Court and defined landmark protections on speech. His win has been used numerous times to protect the community square from meddlesome government intrusions.


No no no he was a filthy pornographer, and bad, bad bad!  No No NO!

/he was a filthy pornographer
//don't matter
///case is still a cornerstone and he was not wrong
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: Tannax: "self-proclaimed" First Amendment champion? How about dropping the bullshiat qualifier WP. His case was won in the Supreme Court and defined landmark protections on speech. His win has been used numerous times to protect the community square from meddlesome government intrusions.

...uh-huh.

I'm sorry if I don't join you in this circlejerk.  I admit his case dealt a much needed kick to the crotch of the mid-century post-war Prudy Puritanism and established that being creepy was no crime, but calling it a triumph for the First Amendment is a teensy bit of a revisionist stretch and I'm not going to sacrifice anything virgin in his honor.  The man wasn't an anti-Christ, and he wasn't a saint.  He was a bastard.  And I thinks how that's how he wants to be remembered.


What?
Hustler Magazine, Inc. v. Falwell, 485 U.S. 46 (1988), was a landmark decision of the United States Supreme Court ruling that the First and Fourteenth Amendments prohibit public figures from recovering damages for the tort of intentional infliction of emotional distress (IIED), if the emotional distress was caused by a caricature, parody, or satire of the public figure that a reasonable person would not have interpreted as factual.[1]
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: "Why Didn't You Cancer?"


With your host Art Linkletter
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first obituary where the pages were stuck together.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: Tannax: "self-proclaimed" First Amendment champion? How about dropping the bullshiat qualifier WP. His case was won in the Supreme Court and defined landmark protections on speech. His win has been used numerous times to protect the community square from meddlesome government intrusions.

...uh-huh.

I'm sorry if I don't join you in this circlejerk.  I admit his case dealt a much needed kick to the crotch of the mid-century post-war Prudy Puritanism and established that being creepy was no crime, but calling it a triumph for the First Amendment is a teensy bit of a revisionist stretch and I'm not going to sacrifice anything virgin in his honor.  The man wasn't an anti-Christ, and he wasn't a saint.  He was a bastard.  And I thinks how that's how he wants to be remembered.


Is that how you talk to mom after doing butt stuff in the back of a Ford Fiesta?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tannax: "self-proclaimed" First Amendment champion? How about dropping the bullshiat qualifier WP. His case was won in the Supreme Court and defined landmark protections on speech. His win has been used numerous times to protect the community square from meddlesome government intrusions.

No no no he was a filthy pornographer, and bad, bad bad!  No No NO!

/he was a filthy pornographer
//don't matter
///case is still a cornerstone and he was not wrong


The filthy pornographers are my favorite type
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I thought he died years ago.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He left this world the way he came into it...stiff.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tannax: "self-proclaimed" First Amendment champion? How about dropping the bullshiat qualifier WP. His case was won in the Supreme Court and defined landmark protections on speech. His win has been used numerous times to protect the community square from meddlesome government intrusions.

No no no he was a filthy pornographer, and bad, bad bad!  No No NO!

/he was a filthy pornographer
//don't matter
///case is still a cornerstone and he was not wrong

The filthy pornographers are my favorite type


Prim and proper pornographers for me. I want to be scandalized, but not crassly.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
greenberg-art.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size



RIP, Larry Flynt.
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: The first obituary where the pages were stuck together.


Hugh Hefner and Bob Guccione would like a word.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: I'm sorry if I don't join you in this circlejerk.  I admit his case dealt a much needed kick to the crotch of the mid-century post-war Prudy Puritanism and established that being creepy was no crime, but calling it a triumph for the First Amendment is a teensy bit of a revisionist stretch and I'm not going to sacrifice anything virgin in his honor.  The man wasn't an anti-Christ, and he wasn't a saint.  He was a bastard.  And I thinks how that's how he wants to be remembered.


The case actually is much more important than that.  It basically enshrined the parody as protected.  If you just type in "1st ammendment law parody important cases" your first result will be that case.  It was much, much more important that puritanism vs. smut... in fact really, as a decision, it had nothing to do with the fact that it was about a dirty cartoon.

He also pushed back on laws preventing the sale of pornographic material, with his store that stocked 51% of it's shelf space with hand lotion and the rest with porn, but really, Hustler vs. Falwell is easily one of the most important 1st Amendment cases ever decided, right up there with Sullivan vs. NY Times, the Westboro Baptist case (deplorable people, but the right decision) and Citizens United (deplorable decision).
 
FritzCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the Scratch & Sniff issue.


/Talk about creative
//Can't beat that
///Well....
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: [greenberg-art.com image 490x357]


yeah that's kinda the uncomfortable truth of this American figure.
He spread racist sexist ass terrible vile inhuman shiat.
And yet that he did so and that he fights censorship by govt. thought it and wins does matter and does contribute to the reality of our free speech.
All the while he forces us to not make believe that rights for some and not for others would be ok.
If we demand the right to spread our message of love and peace, then we can only give the right to ourselves by giving it to all of us.
As long as i expect to be free to spread my message of tolerance but understanding why you can't tolerate a nazi.
Then i have to allow that the message of hate and destruction and intolerance is also free to be spread.

reality kinda sucks, but make believing instead of facing it is way worse.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.