 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   CRIKEY   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Close Encounter, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Teton County, Wyoming, Wyoming, Grand Teton, Teton Range, Guillermo Esteves  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 11:54 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't seen a strip of bush that hot since 1978
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The other photos were better, especially the one of the dying white Rhino.  But I get it, it was a people's choice award and Steve Irwin was awesome.  His kid looks just him.  RIP, crocodile man.
 
gaspode
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I haven't seen a strip of bush that hot since 1978


Its not his daughter its his son
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"A Line of Fire was taken when Robert Irwin spotted smoke and launched his drone even though the battery was nearly flat"

Back to "screw yourselves to death, journalists." No quotes or italics or other delineation between the title and the text, also no one gives a fat fart about the battery thing. Bury it elsewhere, preferably inside your ample bum.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I haven't seen a strip of bush that hot since 1978


A good pharmacist could recommend an ointment.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.