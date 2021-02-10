 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   So what are the odds that Covid-infected people aren't flying?   (forbes.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 9:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There needs to be a national lockdown.
The bioterrorism is terrorism.

But.. but...

But nothing, bioterrorist!
You belong in prison.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Zero. Which is why I ain't going anywhere I think one of them is at.
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every plane has COVID. Period.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that I can use Covid as an excuse to not visit the in-laws.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they flapping their enormous bingo wings?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the pope shiat in the woods?
Are bears catholic?
Did Galoka think the Yulus were too ugly to save?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy solution, stop flying, only assholes travel internationally anyways.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our only cases are from people flying in. Having to go through New Brunswick is an effective natural barrier.

Even then, we still mask up and the bars have to stop serving booze at 10pm.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Every plane has COVID. Period.


This.    There is someone on the plane with you with COVID.   Every time.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perfectdaytoplay.comView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boyfriend is being forced to travel (by plane) to testify in a federal case next month. He is an MD and ripped a new asshole on the US district attorney's office prosecutors and defense lawyers  that refused his testimony to be remote. He says he normally would ignore state issued subpoenas, but this was a federal one. He's lucky to have received both Covid vaccine shots, but he's considering demanding first class accommodations for the flight, non-stop only.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I stopped flying public when they created a tsa.
 
huntercr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I stopped flying public when they created a tsa.


So you just take the chartered Learjet now?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Our only cases are from people flying in. Having to go through New Brunswick is an effective natural barrier.

Even then, we still mask up and the bars have to stop serving booze at 10pm.


COVID won't transmit before 10pm?

Interesting.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

huntercr: vudukungfu: I stopped flying public when they created a tsa.

So you just take the chartered Learjet now?


Hot air balloon, personally.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Slim to none would be my guess.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd love to blame 'muricans for their stupidity, but we have our fair share farking idiots here (Montreal) as well.
Hell, most of my building doesn't mask up getting into the elevator. It's probably good I'm against most forms of gun ownership, otherwise.....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

huntercr: vudukungfu: I stopped flying public when they created a tsa.

So you just take the chartered Learjet now?


Autogyro is the only way I'll travel anywhere these days.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: huntercr: vudukungfu: I stopped flying public when they created a tsa.

So you just take the chartered Learjet now?

Autogyro is the only way I'll travel anywhere these days.


Rocket sled is so much faster tho
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jmr61: Tr0mBoNe: Our only cases are from people flying in. Having to go through New Brunswick is an effective natural barrier.

Even then, we still mask up and the bars have to stop serving booze at 10pm.

COVID won't transmit before 10pm?

Interesting.


I's basic science....why else would these regulations be in place?   Covid doesn't transmit after 10 PM.  Covid doesn't go around a mask.  Covid doesn't travel via New Brunswick.  Everybody knows this stuff by now.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.