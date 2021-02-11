 Skip to content
 
(WCVB Boston)   Police say senior citizens will be driven out of town and shot. Oops, I mean police will drive senior citizens out of town for shots until the town gets its own vaccination clinic   (wcvb.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccination cha-cha-cha!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopeful.
Seen Crash too many times.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To see them driven out of town, and hear the lamentation of the virus.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if they prefer beer?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This some weird Cocoon sequel?
 
