"He that shall live this day, and see old age, will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbors, and say 'To-morrow is . . . Fark Fiction Anthology Day."-Shakespeare, Henry V (approximately) This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Act 1, Scene 1
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that time again!

We're gearing up for this year's annual Fark Fiction Anthology.  Our intrepid band of editors is setting out the fine china, tapping the kegs, and misquoting the Bard (or at least I am) and we're starting the background work to get all this going.  There's a lot of work involved, mostly involving web pages, emails, kegs, taps, and the like.

I'll have the official submission page up and running soon™ as well as the Terms and Conditions for this year, but I don't expect any changes from last year.  So, unless something major comes up, we will be open for submissions on March 1st, 2021, and will be looking for the best fiction from submissions from farkers in the genres of:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Mystery!  Thriller!  Suspense!
Humor!
Horror!

[A maximum of three entries per submitter, and each entry should be under 10,000 words.  Void where prohibited.  Avoid operating heavy machinery while submitting entries.  If your submission begins to emit smoke, seek shelter and cover head.]

Exeunt
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: It's that time again!


Exeunt


You forgot the alarums.

Seriously, I'm about ⅝ through Fark in the Time of Covid, and will be buying the back catalog soon.  Thanks, and keep them coming.
 
Nintenfreak [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this reminds me I wish I could change my name to the handle I use now.  I picked it from Shakespeare, where Kent calls Oswald "Thou whoreson zed, thou unnecessary letter!" King Lear, 2.2.65.  That's where I got Orson Zedd from.  I really feel proud of that.

Even if I had to read the book 3 times before I came up with it.
 
nartreb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, right.  I got up to the scene with the fingernail and decided it wasn't good late-night reading any more.  Will have to pick it up again in daylight.

/not a genre I enjoy much, but I gotta give credit, that story was vividly told.
//had mental notes of other kudos for other authors, but lost the substrate they were written on ;)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think I'll have something to submit. Nothing as good as Shakespeare, though.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

...pursued by a bear?
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Verily, mine entry this year will be a thriller about conspiracies. They print "champion" shirts for both teams in the Superb Owl, so what happens to the losers' shirts, huh? What do serious conspirators think about Q, anon? How can there be so many groups without tripping over each other? Why does the detective get into so much trouble the week before he retires? All this and more in "A Winter's Gentleman Ends Well, Forsooth."
 
