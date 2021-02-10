 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Shark still looks fake
Original
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
1 hour ago  
Where's the Fearless Girl?
 
TelemonianAjax
1 hour ago  
SonofabiatchTookMyLine.gif
 
genner
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd
1 hour ago  
Where are the Koalas?
 
baorao
1 hour ago  
You know I just caught that scene on TV this afternoon, having never really paid attention to that line amidst the lace up shoes and other future stuff.

/weird Truman Show energy for me today.
 
Anenu
1 hour ago  
I wonder if it looks as good from a different angle.
 
Mercury
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
53 minutes ago  

Anenu: I wonder if it looks as good from a different angle.


It looks really bad from a different elevation, which isn't a problem here. The perfect sweet spot is barely a couple of degrees. Look at how the far "roofline" and "ceiling light" bend and you can see that the camera is not quite in it, but the effect doesn't really suffer. It will gradually get worse as you approach complete failure at 45 degrees on either side. Long before then it will look wonky. depending on the subject and your tolerance.

But it is successful advertising regardless because it will grab you attention.
 
Insain2
39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I MUSTA missed something there.....!!!!
 
fatassbastard
28 minutes ago  
I remember reading a book when I was a kid where someone adjusted the rabbit ears on their holovision.

/c-est s evar, b!
 
arrogantbastich
27 minutes ago  
Behold the powah of 4k.
 
baxterdog
24 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I remember reading a book when I was a kid where someone adjusted the rabbit ears on their holovision.

/c-est s evar, b!


I can not add the name of the book but do recall something like it. So now there's proof that it was real!
 
johnny queso
16 minutes ago  
too bad she won't live...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
11 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Where's the Fearless Girl?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob
10 minutes ago  
I had not seen that movie since it came out on TV. It was on today. That was the scene I saw.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
8 minutes ago  
Were I wealthier I'd pay a bounty to the first people to hack it to display porn bloopers.

/payment would be per minute displayed and by total number of clips
 
