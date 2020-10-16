 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   America is finally correcting a huge orange mistake made four years ago   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Repeat, Coca-Cola, C Orange Lavaburst, millennial nostalgia, McDonald's, Fanta Orange, McDonald's soda fountains, McDonald, Fast food restaurant  
•       •       •

1926 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 10 Feb 2021 at 5:30 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's cold, subby.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Orange you glad they're not bringing back the McDLT?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats!  Made us look.
 
gbv23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 282x349]


That's surprisingly drinkable with cheap gin.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Orange you glad they're not bringing back the McDLT?


Is that the one where you folded it together then just ate the styrofoam container instead.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wrong tab... oh wait... not tab, but correct tab
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is a lack of non-caffeinated beverages at drive thrus.  Sometimes it's simply too late at night to drink caffeine, plain water is boring, and Sprite or 7 UP isn't much better.  Orange or root beer are good, generic choices.
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ewwwwwwww....!

On so many levels of YUCKYNESS!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

I would have to guess it went the same place as the Mask he's supposed ta wear daily...!!!!
 
Spego
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also

Bonzo_1116: gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 282x349]

That's surprisingly drinkable with cheap gin.


And fantastic as a sandwich filling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
McD changed their type of apple juice a few years ago; the new one tastes like ass which is a shame.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Opacity: Wrong tab... oh wait... not tab, but correct tab


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My God, man. I've watered her down as far as she'll go. I cannot water no more!

-- Groundskeeper Willy, after Scottie from Star Trek, the Original Series.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They got rid of that?

I forgot they even had it, I haven't had any of that since grade school.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After hearing the news Popeyes announced it will be adding "Loozeyanna Purple Stuff" to its menu.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fast Food - Stevens & Grdnic (Dr. Demento)
Youtube y4EuZIcHxE0
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bring back the Arch Delux.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Orange you glad they're not bringing back the McDLT?


It never went away. It was the Big 'N Tasty for a while, and is now the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Bring back the Arch Delux.


That was a good burger.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Poor Subby.
The TDS, it burns.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Opacity: Wrong tab... oh wait... not tab, but correct tab

[static01.nyt.com image 850x849]


I'll raise you a Fresca and nasty 1970's canned Hi-C

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now if only Taco Bell would wise the fark up and bring back the farking Mexican Pizza and the shredded chicken.

There's NOTHING left on the Taco Bell menu that isn't just the burrito ingredients rearranged.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Geotpf: Opacity: Wrong tab... oh wait... not tab, but correct tab

[static01.nyt.com image 850x849]

I'll raise you a Fresca and nasty 1970's canned Hi-C

[Fark user image 634x852]


Ghostbusters 2 in the 1970's?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
The TDS, it burns.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


I still remember talking about that with my dad.

Dad: "So I saw this ad for a thing called a "Trumpy Bear". That's just a joke right? That's not a real thing is it?"
Me: "No, it's not a joke. That is a real thing"
Dad" "Wow..."
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: They got rid of that?

I forgot they even had it, I haven't had any of that since grade school.


When is the last time you had the milk if another mammal?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TOOK LONG ENOUGH

and mmmm, $1 large hi-c orange
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
The TDS, it burns.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


So it's Rona and Trump forever all part of the healing I can expect while drinking this?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Congrats!  Made us look.


NO! I held to the long-standing-fark-tradition of NOT clicking the article! Ha HA!

/what are we talking about?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Now if only Taco Bell would wise the fark up and bring back the farking Mexican Pizza and the shredded chicken.

There's NOTHING left on the Taco Bell menu that isn't just the burrito ingredients rearranged.


I want the old-school enchurrito back. Yes, you CAN get it something like it off the Secret Menu, but the REAL version included black olive slices. And there was something about the aluminum dish it came in that made it good.

The same goes for the Mexican Pizza, though the tostada shells they use are so thin now that it would crumble & fall apart even in lunar gravity.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So far there's only two nut jobs that have mentioned the thing they're blaming others for talking about. Wicky wacky!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Boo_Guy: They got rid of that?

I forgot they even had it, I haven't had any of that since grade school.

When is the last time you had the milk if another mammal?


In liquid form? I don't remember, it's somewhere between many months to possibly a year or more.

Why do you ask?

/I had some Irish creme last weekend does that count?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Geotpf: Opacity: Wrong tab... oh wait... not tab, but correct tab

[static01.nyt.com image 850x849]

I'll raise you a Fresca and nasty 1970's canned Hi-C

[Fark user image image 634x852]


Fruit punch is the chocolate ice cream of the juice industry.   Take the rest of your juice leftovers from bottling, add sweetener. And ta da!!  Fruit Punch.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: AbuHashish: Geotpf: Opacity: Wrong tab... oh wait... not tab, but correct tab

[static01.nyt.com image 850x849]

I'll raise you a Fresca and nasty 1970's canned Hi-C

[Fark user image 634x852]

Ghostbusters 2 in the 1970's?


I wouldn't mind an Ecto Cooler now and then.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 282x349]


🎼 I've got a friend from the moon,
His name is Poon
And he loves his Tang!
Chorus
Poon! Tang!
Poon! Tang!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
50 years of cost cutting has made All of thier drinks taste horrible and have too much carbonation that gives me heartburn.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.