(Great Falls Tribune)   Once upon a midnight dreary, as I binge-watched weak and weary / Over a dozen curious volumes from my private spank-bank store / All at once I heard a flapping as a thousand ravens crapping / Cut the power for my fapping, which I'll indulge nevermore   (amp.greatfallstribune.com) divider line
784 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 9:52 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOTY candidate here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To: submitter

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo Subby - HOTY
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Crackpipe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes! Ravens came up in conversation recently and I mentioned Poe's poem. Which prompted me to read it again just a week ago. Good job subby!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But then they, arous't from napping--
Linemen arrive to fix the zapping:
Ten crews, twenty crews, thirty or more!
Soon you'll see those fake tits flapping
And the pixelated Japanese gapping
And you may fap for ever more.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shat the raven: 404
 
aremmes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wakka wakka wakka

Ravenmania - Nevermore!
Youtube rIX_6TBeph0
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
you voted trump
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cefm: Shat the raven: 404


He'll indulge in fapping nevermore.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another conspiracy theory
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They roost on power lines and leave droppings on insulators. When the dried droppings combine with fog or light rain, the mixture conducts electricity and creates a bridge along the insulator "skirts," which causes a fault on the line. It creates the perfect opportunity for outages.
Raven droppings...the next generation of environmental semi-conductors
The Alan Parsons Project - Tales of Mystery and Imagination 02 The Raven
Youtube xzFgkai9Nzw
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

craigzy: you voted trump


Name sounds Crimean.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This headline was well done.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Almost everything about this thread so far, from the headline on down, makes me crow with laughter.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Headline waaaaaaay more interesting than TFA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

