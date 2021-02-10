 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Attention, Gen X Farkers: We have defeated the hole the in the ozone layer. I repeat: Mission Accomplished. All of our climate-related sacrifices are done, these kids are on their own   (bbc.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thomas Migdley Jr was not a Gen X'er. He wasn't even a Boomer. The problems he created were identified ~40 years and, if this article is to be believed, solved ~80 years after his death.

Moral of the story is: Don't whine about "problems prior generations created. It's their fault and now we have to deal with it."

Nobody cares. That's been going on for centuries. STFU and GBTW making it better, or get out of the way of people who are.

Or don't. Your call. But if your an arsehole, maybe consider doing everyone a favor and don't be shocked and offended when you're called one.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That hole was letting the heat out.  Now we're doomed.
 
Laptopia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a reminder that large scale climate problems can be addressed successfully.

IIRC, the ozone hole has been healing at a rate faster than predicted, which is nice.  Once we stopped dumping things into the atmosphere to throw it off balance, it started reverting.  Hmmm....

I also remember a lot of people complaining at the time about it.  I remember my grandfather buying a carton of R-12 refrigerant so that he could keep his refrigerator and car A/C working for what appeared to be decades.

It's true that the R-134a conversion kits weren't great, but that was because the compressor for the system was designed for R-12.  The next generation of systems designed specifically for R-134a worked fine.  But to hear my grandfather rant about it, we were all going to have to go without modern refrigeration and A/C just because of some environmental nutters that are worried about sunburns.  There yet another lesson in here somewhere....
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Praise be! We're free again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about that hole in the public domain of knowledge that happened on your watch?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huzzah! No more sunburnt wallabys
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Participant ribbons and orange slices for all of Gen X are certainly in order
 
SansNeural
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's TWO for me!  We kicked acid rain a while back.  Nevermind that removing sulfurous aerosols accelerated warming.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Participant ribbons and orange slices for all of Gen X are certainly in order


I was promised a cookie and a half-pint of milk.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: How about that hole in the public domain of knowledge that happened on your watch?


"Our watch"?  We've never had a watch.  The Congress has been populated by Baby Boomers this whole time, and their retirement accounts have been holding Disney stock as well.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: How about that hole in the public domain of knowledge that happened on your watch?


I'm not sure we've gotten a watch.   Half of us are useless cynical pricks, and half stockholmed mofos that play surrogate for the boomers like they got puppet strings on their spines.  We tried - we got ignored - god money won.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Laptopia: Just a reminder that large scale climate problems can be addressed successfully.


But I was told by Newsmax that this was proof that neither the ozone layer hole, nor acid rain, nor the Y2K bug was ever a problem at all and that this proves that all environmentalism is a socialist conspiracy to destroy capitalism and furthermore and such as
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Laptopia: Just a reminder that large scale climate problems can be addressed successfully.

IIRC, the ozone hole has been healing at a rate faster than predicted, which is nice.  Once we stopped dumping things into the atmosphere to throw it off balance, it started reverting.  Hmmm....

I also remember a lot of people complaining at the time about it.  I remember my grandfather buying a carton of R-12 refrigerant so that he could keep his refrigerator and car A/C working for what appeared to be decades.

It's true that the R-134a conversion kits weren't great, but that was because the compressor for the system was designed for R-12.  The next generation of systems designed specifically for R-134a worked fine.  But to hear my grandfather rant about it, we were all going to have to go without modern refrigeration and A/C just because of some environmental nutters that are worried about sunburns.  There yet another lesson in here somewhere....


Now we're phasing out 134a because it is a really bad global warming chemical. And no one gives a shiat outside of the HVAC industry because the new alternatives work fine, just cost a bit more.
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*celebrates unseen in the world* Yippie!
 
