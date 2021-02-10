 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Bitcoin mining consumes more energy than *flips world atlas open* Argentina   (bbc.com) divider line
BC Bushman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bitcoin has an economy associated with it.  Argentina, not so much.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep trying to get the people at work to abandon our main mission and use our super-computers for bitcoin mining. Alas, my entreaties have so far failed to convince anyone.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: I keep trying to get the people at work to abandon our main mission and use our super-computers for bitcoin mining. Alas, my entreaties have so far failed to convince anyone.


Probably because you need dedicated ASIC hardware to be competitive at mining Bitcoin.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BC Bushman: Bitcoin has an economy associated with it.  Argentina, not so much.


Sinaloa has an economy associated with it. Mexico, not so much.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Such scam, no buy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many rhode islands is that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't cry for me Bitcoin.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

salsashark1: Such scam, no buy.


Almost a whole dime!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bitcoin is shiat. It wastes electricity and thus natural resources. It produces pollution. It has driven the price of graphics cars through the roof and made them difficult to obtain. It's absolute, total shiat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

salsashark1: Such scam, no buy.


Scam? I'll have you know you it can be redeemed for some wonderful pharmaceuticals online that are otherwise unavailable to the general public unless you know a guy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: salsashark1: Such scam, no buy.

Almost a whole dime!


Fark user imageView Full Size


The graph would help.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Bitcoin is shiat. It wastes electricity and thus natural resources. It produces pollution. It has driven the price of graphics cars through the roof and made them difficult to obtain. It's absolute, total shiat.


How does it compare to gold mining on the basis of environmental impact per dollar of value?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Bitcoin is shiat. It wastes electricity and thus natural resources. It produces pollution. It has driven the price of graphics cars through the roof and made them difficult to obtain. It's absolute, total shiat.


CARDS
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Energy consumption is the limiting factor in bitcoin mining, and the hash calculation has no inherent value. A currency that derives its value solely from "Proof of Energy Waste" might just be the dumbest idea I've ever heard.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JesseL: WilderKWight: Bitcoin is shiat. It wastes electricity and thus natural resources. It produces pollution. It has driven the price of graphics cars through the roof and made them difficult to obtain. It's absolute, total shiat.

How does it compare to gold mining on the basis of environmental impact per dollar of value?


Gold mining sucks, too. And our dollar hasn't been backed by gold for about 50 years.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Energy consumption is the limiting factor in bitcoin mining, and the hash calculation has no inherent value. A currency that derives its value solely from "Proof of Energy Waste" might just be the dumbest idea I've ever heard.


Exactly this.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: JesseL: WilderKWight: Bitcoin is shiat. It wastes electricity and thus natural resources. It produces pollution. It has driven the price of graphics cars through the roof and made them difficult to obtain. It's absolute, total shiat.

How does it compare to gold mining on the basis of environmental impact per dollar of value?

Gold mining sucks, too. And our dollar hasn't been backed by gold for about 50 years.


How does the backing of the dollar figure into it?

If anything that's driven up the price of gold and encouraged more mining.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More than Lesoto too
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And by remarkable coincidence, Argentina is host to a lot of bitcoin mining because electricity is relatively cheap there.

https://energyusecalculator.com/globa​l​_electricity_prices.htm
 
rumpleteaser
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WilderKWight: Bitcoin is shiat. It wastes electricity and thus natural resources. It produces pollution. It has driven the price of graphics cars through the roof and made them difficult to obtain. It's absolute, total shiat.


Mining gold isn't so hot either:
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/scienc​e​-nature/environmental-disaster-gold-in​dustry-180949762/

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/ma​g​azine/2009/01/gold/
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SurfaceTension: I keep trying to get the people at work to abandon our main mission and use our super-computers for bitcoin mining. Alas, my entreaties have so far failed to convince anyone.


I have several thousand deployed IoT devices that aren't working to hard (energy management stuff), and I keep joking (but kind of serious) that we should start using them to mine bitcoin.
 
