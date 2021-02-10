 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   FlyADeal regrets to inform passengers that flight 408 will be delayed while we repair the drone strike damage   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pay attention folks the future of warfare is developing in situations exactly like this.

/ and it's terrifying
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Pay attention folks the future of warfare is developing in situations exactly like this.


Isn't the rationale for the Second Amendment that it keeps government in its place? I think there are quite a lot of upsides to a world in which the powerful can't easily push around the peasantry. Though of course the US discovered that possibility in Vietnam and has had to re-learn the lesson in every war it has fought since.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The really bad part was the $60 "drone collision fee" passengers had to pay.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We should sell some C-RAMs to them.

/That's the ticket?
/Which side do we sell to? Yes!
 
