 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Great, now everybody wants to be a cat   (usatoday.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Cat, curbside pickup, Zoom cat lawyer, open Snap Camera, cat filter, Download Snap Camera, new stores, Kitten Zoom Filter Mishap  
•       •       •

1108 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 9:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Aristocats - Everybody wants to be a cat
Youtube 4rrXR6n0RTY
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds better in theory than practice

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Sounds better in theory than practice

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


A cat's asshole filter to begin development in 3...2...1...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banjo the woodpile cat in 5 seconds
Youtube 85CMVbzXQTc
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's already a "not a cat lawyer" twitter account

https://twitter.com/NotACatLaw
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: The Butthole Cut
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks, I'll stick being a bear
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good, thanks.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some do
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jlt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Sounds better in theory than practice

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


That is the very last movie my daughter and I saw in the theater before Covid shutdowns hit. We are both very sad about that.

We both love Cats, she has the TS Elliot Old Possum book, but that movie left us horrified.
The funniest thing was some dude was pirating that damn movie! He had a tripod and multiple recording devices.  He was in our row, and we spent more time watching his setup than the movie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you already are?

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Jellicle!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still no love for the potato filter.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/​l​aurenstrapagiel/potato-boss-video-call​
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would have traded with my cat today. I would have spent the day curled up in a heated cat bed and he would have spent the day fighting ADP.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Squeeze - Cool For Cats (Official Video)
Youtube uJ2cEc_TCH8
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not me.
I wanna be a lion.
Everybody else can pass as cats.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jfc make this story go away
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All of his clients are wondering if his grandchildren also got a look at their client files.
Seriously dude - it's called a work computer vs a personal device.
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People for the American Way political director Lizet Ocampo made headlines after she attended a meeting with a filter that made her look like a potato.

I saw that name and thought "Oh boy, what kind nefarious organization is this going to be?"

PFAW was registered in 1981 by the television producer Norman Lear,[5] a self-described "liberal"[6] who founded the organization in 1980 to challenge the Christian right agenda of the Moral Majority.

Huh, guess I'm getting a bit jaded by right wing organization names. Carry on.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: People for the American Way political director Lizet Ocampo made headlines after she attended a meeting with a filter that made her look like a potato.

I saw that name and thought "Oh boy, what kind nefarious organization is this going to be?"

PFAW was registered in 1981 by the television producer Norman Lear,[5] a self-described "liberal"[6] who founded the organization in 1980 to challenge the Christian right agenda of the Moral Majority.

Huh, guess I'm getting a bit jaded by right wing organization names. Carry on.


Yep, that group gets that reaction all the time.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: [YouTube video: The Aristocats - Everybody wants to be a cat]


good to see this covered in the boobs.

/pussy
 
mtrac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
chocolatesparalucia.comView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 496x838]


I love love LOVE cats, but I just don't get the obsession with toe beans.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BeerBear: No thanks, I'll stick being a bear


may I ask what kind of bear, just out of curiosity?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BeerBear: No thanks, I'll stick being a bear


...um, yeah, never mind, clearly you are a beer bear. sorry. *blushes scarlet in embarrassment and shame*
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Primitive Screwhead: Not me.
I wanna be a lion.
Everybody else can pass as cats.


hey, uh, I don't know how to break this to you, but...
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.