(The Grio)   Don't want people posting videos of you doing bad things to social media? Simple, play copyrighted music on your phone while they are recording. At least this is what some cops now appear to be doing   (thegrio.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I'm surprised someone with as keen and clever a legal mind as this officer isn't working on Trump's legal defense team.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should just be an immediate termination.  Just like opening the hood to "cool the engine" while incidentally blocking the dash cam.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also someone should tell that cop that the "thin blue line" flag has been co-opted by fascists.   And by him wearing it, it makes him look super fascist.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Brilliant.jpg
 
davidv
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are they paying royalties for public performances of that music? Seems like someone should get a lawsuit cooking.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since it's almost certainly music that can be identified, and a copy obtained that's studio quality... Anyone with halfway decent digital signal processing chops could subtract the majority of the copyrighted material from the recording to the point that what's left is indistinguishable from noise, while leaving all the other sounds untouched.
 
Prime [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait, if the cop deliberately played copyrighted music during a live stream, shouldn't the riaa go after the cop?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Activists will hate you for this one trick!!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now THAT's cynical.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just abolish all police now please.  Problem solved.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Also someone should tell that cop that the "thin blue line" flag has been co-opted by fascists.   And by him wearing it, it makes him look super fascist.


Oh, I think his actions make him look more like a super fascist.
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size

"Knock it off Billy"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is normal, right? Everyone interferes with evidence when they've done nothing wrong.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"In a statement to VICE News, the Beverly Hills Police Department says Sgt. Fair violated their policies, and his actions are "currently under review.""

I'm really surprised they even bother to say things like this anymore. The Police department is going to do f*ck all about this, Sgt. Fair isn't going to catch any shiat for this and everyone knows it so why bother saying anything at all.
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

davidv: Are they paying royalties for public performances of that music? Seems like someone should get a lawsuit cooking.


Yep.  If the cop knew it was being broadcast, he's on the hook for a public performance without paying royalties.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: Since it's almost certainly music that can be identified, and a copy obtained that's studio quality... Anyone with halfway decent digital signal processing chops could subtract the majority of the copyrighted material from the recording to the point that what's left is indistinguishable from noise, while leaving all the other sounds untouched.


Ok, let us know how that works for you...
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I do bad things to social media, I don't play music to keep people from recording me doing it.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Copyright Deadlock (The Jimquisition)
Youtube cK8i6aMG9VM
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Also someone should tell that cop that the "thin blue line" flag has been co-opted by fascists.   And by him wearing it, it makes him look super fascist.


That's not a bug, that's a feature.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Outwitted by a cop.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One more reason I hate Lars Ulrich and Dr Dre. fark the both of them. And fark the  🚓
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's one they can play.


Guerrillas in tha mist
Youtube PhZ9id--5HY


(NSFW lyrics)

/for some reason, "F the Police" can't be found on yootoob
/gee, can't imagine why
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Also someone should tell that cop that the "thin blue line" flag has been co-opted by fascists.   And by him wearing it, it makes him look super fascist.


Oh, he knows.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: davidv: Are they paying royalties for public performances of that music? Seems like someone should get a lawsuit cooking.

Yep.  If the cop knew it was being broadcast, he's on the hook for a public performance without paying royalties.


That's what occurred to me, too, but unfortunately, in this case, being a traffic stop, the occupants of one vehicle alone likely don't constitute enough of an audience unless the car was completely full.  The posting or streaming of the content - done by the driver - is what would still be at issue under current law as I understand it.

That being said, you try this stunt in a George Floyd situation where dozens of bystanders are clearly in place, then you might be able to nab 'em for this.  Maybe.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've always imagined that if I ever engaged in a media-worthy crime, I'd play a bunch of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Neil Young out loud while doing it to make it impossible to license. But this cop is an asshole.

/Yes, I'm old.
//No, not as old as the music would suggest.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh.
Fair Use Doctrine (news reporting).
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

davidv: Are they paying royalties for public performances of that music? Seems like someone should get a lawsuit cooking.


I guess you could if the cop was selling tickets to see him play minute-long snippets of 90's music...
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or you could just, you know, post/livestream the video without sound.
 
huntercr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A clever lawyer would argue that by asking how many people were watching the video, the police officer was aware the video was live with an audience and therefor he could be found to be giving a public performance as per the Copyright Act and so he would be on the hook for the licensing fees and not the person filming the encounter who had no ability to control the audio.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now That's What I Call ACAB! vol VIII
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TomDooley: someone should tell that cop that the "thin blue line" flag has been co-opted by fascists


They know.  That's why they use it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Which is worse, crooked cops, or the recording industry?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Which is worse, crooked cops, or the recording industry?


Cops. Because they can kill you for fun and get away with it.  The recording industry can't do much more than break you financially.
 
huntercr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: Here's one they can play.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PhZ9id--​5HY]

(NSFW lyrics)

/for some reason, "F the Police" can't be found on yootoob
/gee, can't imagine why


You gotzta have the skillz man....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADdpL​v​3RDhA
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still admissable in court.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: Here's one they can play.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PhZ9id--​5HY]

(NSFW lyrics)

/for some reason, "F the Police" can't be found on yootoob
/gee, can't imagine why


Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude, it took me all of 5 seconds to find it on YT:

NWA - Fuk Da Police
Youtube 51t1OsPSdBc
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

huntercr: bughunter: Here's one they can play.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PhZ9id--​5HY]

(NSFW lyrics)

/for some reason, "F the Police" can't be found on yootoob
/gee, can't imagine why

You gotzta have the skillz man....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADdpLv​3RDhA


Thanks... I guess my spellig was too gud.

/need to dub that over every bodycam vid posted online
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Also someone should tell that cop that the "thin blue line" flag has been co-opted by fascists.   And by him wearing it, it makes him look super fascist.


I thought the blue uniform declared that openly?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: bughunter: Here's one they can play.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PhZ9id--​5HY]

(NSFW lyrics)

/for some reason, "F the Police" can't be found on yootoob
/gee, can't imagine why

[Fark user image 233x216]

Dude, it took me all of 5 seconds to find it on YT:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/51t1OsPS​dBc]


Damn.  Back to the google-fu dojo for me...

/guerillas in the mist is better anyway
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze

Just abolish all police now please. Problem solved.

May solve the a-hole cop problem but I can think of a handful of reasons this tactic would ultimately create more issues.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Tyrone Slothrop: Which is worse, crooked cops, or the recording industry?

Cops. Because they can kill you for fun and get away with it.  The recording industry can't do much more than break you financially.


Well, the recording industry can kill you softly...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/agrees
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wonder if it's Inner Circle.

That would be both frightening in its implications and about the level of cleverness I would expect from a C student.
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It stinks. It stinks bad. Real bad. Really, very bad.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: Here's one they can play.


[YouTube video: Guerrillas in tha mist]

(NSFW lyrics)

/for some reason, "F the Police" can't be found on yootoob
/gee, can't imagine why


N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
