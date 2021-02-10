 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Dam, you're old   (latimes.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice headline subby
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time for the next generation to step up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Raise taxes again and put up "This causes cancer" sign. Plant a tree too.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well it IS my birthday...
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK. Where are all of those "I want to move to New Zealand" people now?

Dams are a whole lot of fun until you have to replace them.

It gets you to thinking about economic cycles related to natural resources and infrastructure. I watched an interesting documentary last night where Lovelock, the Gaia guy, was saying decades ago that the only hope for a human future is nuclear power. OK.

Here is the deal. The "successful" countries of today are relying on some benefit or some resource that was found and exploited decades or even centuries ago. That put them ahead of others and fueled success. It is why we call people haves and have nots. FIne. What happens when all of those temporary advantages fade and these successful societies wind up with liabilities and depleted resources? Who is going to finance reconstruction and exploration and development?

There is only one conclusion. We have to either find new resources CONSTANTLY and AGGRESSIVELY, or we are doomed. The fact that basically everyone in the world is eating today is wonderful, but that will not last, and every starving person is an alarm bell that humanity is not keeping up.

OK. So today we talk about Dams. Might as well be aquifers or ports or highways. We are watching civilization decay all around us. And it might be 1985-86, with the Challenger and Chernobyl disasters and LiveAid concert, when humanity got all the signals it needed to turn things around, and humanity learned all the wrong lessons.

/The Lovelock critique was stunning. 20 years ago, he was saying nuclear power is the only technology that can save humanity. The danger posed by nuclear power is trivial compared the threat of global warming. Greenpeace has doomed humanity. Solar? Wind? Batteries? Nice try humans, but it will just be too little, too late.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The dams being described are primarily for flood control.  When the torrential rains hit Southern California in the late winter/early spring timeframe, almost all of that water is directed directly in to the ocean through an extreme network of flood control channels(Mojave withstanding, which is directed elsewhere).  If we're going to reevaluate the dams and make significant investment in them, we should also make a significant investment on capturing that water, whether to recharge reservoirs or aquifers/groundwater.  It's one of the biggest negative side effects of the flood control network that was put into place over the course of the 20th century
 
Goimir
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something drastic needs done with infrastructure in this country or things are gonna get ugly.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Goimir: Something drastic needs done with infrastructure in this country or things are gonna get ugly.


what about cutting taxes for the rich?  Have we tried that yet?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

