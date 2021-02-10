 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   And that concludes my two hour virtual lecture. Any questions class? [looks down at message board] Did you know you've been on mute the entire time?   (theindependent.sg) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, University, Professor, National University of Singapore, video of a National University of Singapore, shows Mr Wang Dong, Singapore Incidents' YouTube channel, students, participant count  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 3:52 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...providing a glimpse of some of the hiccups that occur with the world increasingly going digital. when you're a freakin' dumb-ass"

Who the F doesn't do a simple "can you hear me?" sort of thing?

/ well, besides this guy?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube channel on Feb 4 shows Mr Wang Dong

Oh come on!
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He just kept not talking in one incredibly long unbroken silence moving from nothing to nothing so that no one had a chance to interrupt
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

propasaurus: YouTube channel on Feb 4 shows Mr Wang Dong

Oh come on!


How was this not in the headline? Boo, subby. Boo.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Math class, huh? The students should have just derived the knowledge from a 100 year old textbook and base principles.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flakeloaf: He just kept not talking in one incredibly long unbroken silence moving from nothing to nothing so that no one had a chance to interrupt


So mesmerized by the sound of his melodious drivel that he paid no attention to anything else.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

propasaurus: YouTube channel on Feb 4 shows Mr Wang Dong

Oh come on!


Be respectful. Mr. Wang Dong doesn't come on demand.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

propasaurus: YouTube channel on Feb 4 shows Mr Wang Dong

Oh come on!


Everybody have fun tonight...
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everybody Wand Dong tonight. Everybody have fun.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

propasaurus: YouTube channel on Feb 4 shows Mr Wang Dong

Oh come on!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a professor and I currently have to teach online via Zoom.

1. Two hour zoom classes should be a war crime
2. If you go two hours without attempting to get some type of feedback from students that should be a teaching crime
3. If you never check whether your class can hear you before starting that should be an internet crime

Also, what's the point of doing it live if there's zero interaction.  Record the lecture in a well lit room with sound and video checks and post a higher quality video with all the errors cut out.

/end rant
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See. The tech bubble should have not happened. You all need tech ppl at your sides and on all your back end sites and data bases. But no. You didn't like all those young people making 100K. You fark faces.

JFC just look at all the damn data breeches.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Also, what's the point of doing it live if there's zero interaction. Record the lecture in a well lit room with sound and video checks and post a higher quality video with all the errors cut out.


I would love to see this become a thing, actually.

Even for a live class, why should a lecture be live over the Internet?  Create 15 minute video segments (that's around the limit of most people's attention span even for an engaging topic).  While that video plays, you can do other things and then pop back into the conference for a post-video discussion / Q&A.

The bonus being, of course, that you don't have to repeat yourself.  If the material changes, you record an updated segment.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JFC just look at all the damn data breeches.


We probably could still use a few more English grads out there teaching, though.  Or invest in better context-sensitive spell checker technology.

Either or.
 
GeneralMaverick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wang Dong ejaculated silently for 2 hours.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: waxbeans: JFC just look at all the damn data breeches.

We probably could still use a few more English grads out there teaching, though.  Or invest in better context-sensitive spell checker technology.

Either or.


Voice to text and autocorrect and the suggestions all hate me.
And being illiterate doesn't help.
And to  think I read scripts all day long to people who haven't paid their bills.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I wonder I wonder if people would pay up if they knew I can't read and that they're probably smarter than me.

Hehehe.


But then again I pay my bills on time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Also, what's the point of doing it live if there's zero interaction.  Record the lecture in a well lit room with sound and video checks and post a higher quality video with all the errors cut out.


soundstudies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Even for a live class, why should a lecture be live over the Internet?  Create 15 minute video segments (that's around the limit of most people's attention span even for an engaging topic).  While that video plays, you can do other things and then pop back into the conference for a post-video discussion / Q&A.


That's basically the "flipped classroom" idea, except there you ask the students to watch the video outside of class ahead of time, and devote class time only to interactive work.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: I'm a professor and I currently have to teach online via Zoom.

1. Two hour zoom classes should be a war crime
2. If you go two hours without attempting to get some type of feedback from students that should be a teaching crime
3. If you never check whether your class can hear you before starting that should be an internet crime

Also, what's the point of doing it live if there's zero interaction.  Record the lecture in a well lit room with sound and video checks and post a higher quality video with all the errors cut out.

/end rant


It is a thing and it has been a thing for ages now. For a start check out ocw.mit.edu
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: I'm a professor and I currently have to teach online via Zoom.

1. Two hour zoom classes should be a war crime
2. If you go two hours without attempting to get some type of feedback from students that should be a teaching crime
3. If you never check whether your class can hear you before starting that should be an internet crime

Also, what's the point of doing it live if there's zero interaction.  Record the lecture in a well lit room with sound and video checks and post a higher quality video with all the errors cut out.

/end rant


Something else.

Lectures are pre-industrial technology, dating from a time before the printing press when manuscripts had to be copied by hand, and a teacher often literally had to read from the university's manuscript of Aristotle (say), because giving every student a copy to read on his own wasn't an option.

Unless the instructor has something genuinely new and enlightening to say about Aristotle, listening to him drone on for two hours is a waste of the time of everyone concerned, whether they listen to him gas in a classroom or on Zoom. Zoom's only benefit is making it easier to do something constructive while the lecturer talks to himself.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Unsung_Hero: Even for a live class, why should a lecture be live over the Internet?  Create 15 minute video segments (that's around the limit of most people's attention span even for an engaging topic).  While that video plays, you can do other things and then pop back into the conference for a post-video discussion / Q&A.

That's basically the "flipped classroom" idea, except there you ask the students to watch the video outside of class ahead of time, and devote class time only to interactive work.


Which makes perfect sense when you think about it.  You wouldn't go to an English class to have the instructor read the book out loud and then analyze it at home.

A lot of the STEM profs here have switched to at least partial flipping.  Student feedback is mixed though- they're kind of used to sitting down and playing copy the blackboard during class which requires minimal thought.  Forcing hard problems on them and have them work in small groups to solve them is a lot more effort
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: That's basically the "flipped classroom" idea, except there you ask the students to watch the video outside of class ahead of time, and devote class time only to interactive work.


Which works for adults, but for primary and secondary education you're basically running a prison camp with the guard pushing ideas into kids' heads instead of a baton.

If you don't have a teacher available then and there, a lot of kids will tune out and fail.  They need near-future deadlines and immediate consequences for failure to motivate them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

propasaurus: YouTube channel on Feb 4 shows Mr Wang Dong

Oh come on!


his TA is named Gene Masseth
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

propasaurus: YouTube channel on Feb 4 shows Mr Wang Dong

Oh come on!


All his friends just call him Dick.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"can you hear me now?"
 
zbtop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He just kept talking in one long incredibly unbroken sentence movi​ng from topic to topic so that no one had a chance to interrupt it was really quite hypnotic.
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wang Chung - Everybody Have Fun Tonight (Official Video)
Youtube BoXu6QmxpJE
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.