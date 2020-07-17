 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   CDC finds that wrapping your head in a plastic garbage bag and taping it off with duct tape most effective at stopping the spread of COVID   (apnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Masks, face masks, Associated Press, Infectious disease, Howard Hughes, Mask, health officials, The Mask  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 1:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not, the warning printed on the bag only technically applies to infants.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Why not, the warning printed on the bag only technically applies to infants.


Plus those little bastards can't even read.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't appreciate this fetish appropriation.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Leftovers already did it
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Why not, the warning printed on the bag only technically applies to infants.


Well, infants and cheese, apparently.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been recommending this to Trump cultists for over a year
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robin Sparkles & Jessica Glitter - Two Beavers Are Better Than One (The Beaver Song) Live@ Hoser Hut
Youtube LWu2t5LS7x0
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I don't appreciate this fetish appropriation.


Fark isn't your personal ... ah who am I kidding?  Here ya go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.


Oh look at the plague rat only wearing 2 masks and going to the gym.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've seen a number of politicians doubling up. It's like they have inside information they don't share.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you'd be surprised at the wide variety of conditions that it helps with. After only a few hours, all your pain will be gone.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.


Hell, I'm overweight and generally out of shape and I walked 4 miles on Sunday with a mask on and didn't have any trouble breathing.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't have breathing problems.  That proves people who do are all faking it!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's clear on the outside, blue on the inside?
A baby in a bag.

What's clear on the outside, green on the inside?
Same baby, 3 weeks later.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.


Look, I will happily agree that any level of masking sucks. However I totally agree with you... if a person can't tolerate wearing a mask while doing even the simplest tasks during a short period of time they need to please stay home and let the rest of us continue doing the bare necessities while using proper PPE. Their stores likely have pickup options, etc to help ensure that their weak respiratory system doesn't end up destroyed by the virus.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.

Oh look at the plague rat only wearing 2 masks and going to the gym.


Indeed. Climbing with doctors that treat covid patients at Parkland right down the road! OMG! The horror.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.

[Fark user image 850x537]
I don't have breathing problems.  That proves people who do are all faking it!


I also have exercise induced asthma, and a severe juniper allergy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I don't appreciate this fetish appropriation.


A bag takes too long anyway, many fetish fans use a noose or garrote of varying materials.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before his time

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark everything, we're doing five masks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a pretty big story. but I have a feeling not many people are going to do any serious reflection and wont learn a damn thing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, if you get any salty goats are going to lick your face.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder.  Several years back I got an N95 filter host, basically a cloth mask that you can attach a N95 filter to, and have been using that as my daily mask.  I wonder if that counts as doubling up, in this context.

Not, I suppose, that it matters.  I'm not likely to add another mask to that when it's super cheap and easy to just avoid interacting with other people directly.
 
Froman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.

[Fark user image 850x537]
I don't have breathing problems.  That proves people who do are all faking it!


There can't be THAT many people with COPD. And in my own experience in dealing with quite a lot of people this year, the "I can't breathe in this thing" people almost never have proper masks. It becomes an excuse of sorts, to cover for just being an anti-masker. Of course you can't breathe, you're using a thick fleece buff or something that wasn't meant for that. When I went from a homemade mask that was worn out to a new proper mask with PM2.5 filter it made a world of difference. Even surgical masks sucked by comparison.

Smoking is much more likely to be the cause of not being able to breathe than the mask. "I can't breathe wearing a mask!" *lights up*
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What if you lie down or put a paper bag over our head or something?

/I probably got that quote all wrong.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrparks: Subby, if you get any salty goats are going to lick your face.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A lot of COPD seems to have been cured around here.
People who were adamant in March that they couldn't breathe in a mask have suddenly been able to since you can't go in a public building without one anymore.
Seems that COVID cures COPD, who knew.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.

[Fark user image 850x537]
I don't have breathing problems.  That proves people who do are all faking it!


I have mild COPD and have been wearing two masks when ever I go outside of my place for the past month .. I walk 2 or 3 miles everyday on a bike path a few blocks from my place .. There's no reason not to wear a mask ..
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rochester Police Department tried this.  It did not go well.  ACAB.

RIP Daniel Prude
 
Liadan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PackageHandler: question_dj: "But one mask makes it so hard to breathe!"

motherfarker, I've been climbing at the gym with two masks and my glasses don't even fog up. so get out of here with that noise.

Look, I will happily agree that any level of masking sucks. However I totally agree with you... if a person can't tolerate wearing a mask while doing even the simplest tasks during a short period of time they need to please stay home and let the rest of us continue doing the bare necessities while using proper PPE. Their stores likely have pickup options, etc to help ensure that their weak respiratory system doesn't end up destroyed by the virus.


My dad has COPD and is in his 70s. He can wear a mask quit comfortably in the store, or in the office, or any other short duration, slow moving activity.

What he CAN'T do is wear a mask while climbing stairs or working out. His doctor has prescribed physical therapy at the gym as part of his treatment/health maintenance plan, but he's just going without since "It's not worth the argument" over the mask situation. Walking outside (where only a few people scream about his lack of mask) suddenly became unavailable when everything got coated in ice about ten days ago.

I'd love to see him vaccinated but, despite qualifying on several fronts, there's none to be had. He's on the wait list.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about one bra and one panty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OK.  Let's all double up while the MAGAts double down.  Never hurts to thin the herd.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Careful you Farkers at work, I fat fingered a gis for "plastic bag" and got pictures of sex toys...
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many masks are we supposed to wear?
static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: How many masks are we supposed to wear?
[static.onecms.io image 441x517]


95N is not a bra size I really want to see.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: OK.  Let's all double up while the MAGAts double down.  Never hurts to thin the herd.


You get that the whole time you were wearing one mask, it wasn't doing much good, right?  I mean I get it.  You wanted to support a small business and that nice old lady down the block was making masks in her free time out of her sewing scraps.  But did you really think that worked?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJxwv​Z​5SE_c
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.