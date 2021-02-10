 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pravda)   Forty years ago, all Russian admirals of the Soviet Pacific Fleet were killed in a plane crash because their Tupolev Tu-104 was carrying too much printer paper and furniture. Bonus: the plane appears to have run on kerosene   (english.pravda.ru) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Soviet Union, World War II, Soviet Navy, Moscow, Russian Navy, Tu-104 plane of the commander of the Pacific Fleet, World War I, Russia  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 1:35 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No shiat, subby.  What do you think jet fuel is?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Forty years ago, all Russian admirals of the Soviet Pacific Fleet were killed in a plane crash


That's what Pravda would have you believe. Maybe some, not all:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait till you find out what Saturn V and SpaceX Falcon 9 uses...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Im pretty sure that most jet fuel is glorified kerosene subby.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even if kerosene wasn't already related to jet fuel, I'm sure the Russians could have built a jet engine that ran on crushed gravel and dead puppies if they wanted to. But the Berlin Wall fell, so that project was shelved.
 
Elkad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kerosene that's extra filtered...

As should be obvious by the smell of the exhaust.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Forty years ago, all Russian admirals of the Soviet Pacific Fleet were killed in a plane crash


That's what Pravda would have you believe. Maybe some, not all:

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's all the Pravda!
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where's the rest of the article?  It ends kind of abruptly, or maybe the wording doesn't translate well to English?
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shostie: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Put it in H!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: No shiat, subby.  What do you think jet fuel is?


There are a variety of jet fuels (JETA, JP4, JP8...) and you are correct that they are all kerosene based. Did you know that modern military jet fuel (JP8) can be used without any problems in a diesel engine? I think it is the purest form of kerosene.

/I just like talking about hydrocarbons and distillates
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.