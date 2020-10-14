 Skip to content
 
Bruce Springsteen arrested for DWI in November.
    More: Repeat, recent album, Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band, Clarence Clemons, Vini Lopez, Steel Mill, first full release, Fear  
1058 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 10 Feb 2021 at 3:19 PM



downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk driving in his hometown?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Springsteen dabbling in country music now?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if hes just driving in the dark?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How do you plead Mr. Springsteen?"

"BEEEE-DUH-FIIIII-WENNAA-PO-DON-STAIR​!​"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever driven a jeep with no top in  freezing weather?  I have, believe me, you need a little whiskey to keep the cold off.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He failed the field sax solo test.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love The Boss's music but I hope they throw the book at him.

Once again, if you are rich you can easily (A) hire a driver in case you render yourself unqualified to drive; (B) hire a bodyguard so you do not personally have to carry any weapons. It's all quite simple, Bruce.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody get this guy a helicopter already
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a doting article from last year about how he's never used drugs, including the devil's lettuce.

"He's a living example of what happens when you never do drugs your whole life. I mean, I'm sure he's taken a drink or two a few times in his life, but he was never a drinker either."
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blinded by the light? Revved up like a deuce? Probably.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has nothing to do with the thread , you just needed to see it


Old Movie Stars Dance to Uptown Funk
Youtube M1F0lBnsnkE
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he sure changed his tune after he got arrested didn't he?
I thought before November 14, he was bad mouthing the president and stuff. So some peckerwood trooper pulls a car over, finds it's the BOSS, and instead of the usual "you ok to drive, you need a cab?" conversation most celebrities might get, he's doin the crazy dance on a white stripe outside his nice car.

...and here I thought he was born to run.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, oh, oh, was he on fire?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you could say he's in
Lindsey - Buckingham Trouble
Youtube OyONfX5bpyQ
toooo theeee a fawwww
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister state trooper, please don't stop me Please don't stop me, please don't stop me Maybe you got a kid, maybe you got a pretty wife The only thing that i got's been both'rin' me my whole life Mister state trooper, please don't stop me Please don't stop me
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he got caught driving in "The Middle".
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was driving through the park because the highway was jammed with broken heroes on a last chance power drive... ha now somebody tennis match that!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow....Bruce is just like the all American blue collar characters he sings about. The critics are right.

See in the olden days before cops had cameras and video a simple autograph and a handshake was all the cop needed to let fancy entertainers off with a warning. But even when they pull over other cops first thing i hear is...

"sorry man, you know I'm on video now, I have to arrest you"

I watch a lot of those on youtube.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rooster Cogburnh: He was driving through the park because the highway was jammed with broken heroes on a last chance power drive... ha now somebody tennis match that!


I can't he's On Fire now.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Have you ever driven a jeep with no top in  freezing weather?  I have, believe me, you need a little whiskey to keep the cold off.


I'm glad I wasn't the only one laughing at that.

I have a YJ with a bikini top. No doors, no real roof, no side windows. I drive it like that year round here in north Alabama and know what it feels like driving in the cold, when it does actually get cold here.

A denim jacket that isn't even buttoned up is what you need when it's sunny and at least 55.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I love The Boss's music but I hope they throw the book at him.

Once again, if you are rich you can easily (A) hire a driver in case you render yourself unqualified to drive; (B) hire a bodyguard so you do not personally have to carry any weapons. It's all quite simple, Bruce.


Maybe it wasn't him.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: when the cops turned on their flashers was he Blinded by the Light?
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: See in the olden days before cops had cameras and video a simple autograph and a handshake was all the cop needed to let fancy entertainers off with a warning.


Bruce Springsteen traffic stop: 1978

morrisonhotelgallery.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: AliceBToklasLives: I love The Boss's music but I hope they throw the book at him.

Once again, if you are rich you can easily (A) hire a driver in case you render yourself unqualified to drive; (B) hire a bodyguard so you do not personally have to carry any weapons. It's all quite simple, Bruce.

Maybe it wasn't him.


Worked for Shaggy.

Shaggy It Wasn't Me (Official Music Video) (uncensored)
Youtube T_x6QmuJdms
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine that - a story like this sat on until after he is featured in a Superb Owl ad.

Huh. Go figure.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pissed up like a douche
Another drunkard in the night?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Even if hes just driving in the dark?


Blurry Days
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was he driving a Dodge or a Jeep or whatever the hell he was promoting in that Superb Owl ad?
 
advex101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Have you ever driven a jeep with no top in  freezing weather?  I have, believe me, you need a little whiskey to keep the cold off.


I was thinking the same thing about that Jeep during the Super Bowl ad. Who rides in an open Jeep at that time of year?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, the middle of freedom. Such a great place.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

advex101: stuhayes2010: Have you ever driven a jeep with no top in  freezing weather?  I have, believe me, you need a little whiskey to keep the cold off.

I was thinking the same thing about that Jeep during the Super Bowl ad. Who rides in an open Jeep at that time of year?


People who dont live in hell holes. Also Australians
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RosevilleDan: steklo: See in the olden days before cops had cameras and video a simple autograph and a handshake was all the cop needed to let fancy entertainers off with a warning.

Bruce Springsteen traffic stop: 1978

[morrisonhotelgallery.com image 850x570]


And he hasn't learned a damn thing since then. Perhaps this particular stop finally will.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I love The Boss's music but I hope they throw the book at him.

Once again, if you are rich you can easily (A) hire a driver in case you render yourself unqualified to drive; (B) hire a bodyguard so you do not personally have to carry any weapons. It's all quite simple, Bruce.


Cop turns his back on a drunk driver, he ain't no damn good.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He can afford to ignore the law. He can also afford an uber, a full time driver, house keeper, butler and ass wiper so there is really no excuse.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Again?

It's just give threads down.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Five.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: He can afford to ignore the law. He can also afford an uber, a full time driver, house keeper, butler and ass wiper so there is really no excuse.


On top of all the other benefits of being rich & famous, the biggest part of punishment for The Little People doesn't really apply to them: difficulty getting a job, and the resultant harm to lifetime income, after any conviction whatsoever.

Even in the worst case, "oh no I'm having trouble getting roles/gigs/C-suite jobs, guess I'll just have to... retire, and still be rich." And it rarely even comes to that.

/ Applies to a lesser degree farther down the food-chain than one might think, as such things rarely harm the income or business relations of "local business leaders" even on the lower end of that scale.
// If your state has an open court records site, go dig around in it for your local school district administration, to see exactly how far down the socioeconomic food-chain this shiat stops mattering much. LOL. DUIs galore, most likely.
/// But they're management, so. Different (way, way lower) standards.
 
Shryke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did...didn't you just say that?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: It's just give threads down.


Yeast makes the beer and beer makes Yeasty post
 
chewielouie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He should have been riding in the back, oozing down the street, waving to the girls, peeling out of sight, spending all his money on a Saturday night
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A co-worker was telling me how 20-30 years ago if a cop pulled you over and realized you've been drinking, they would take the keys from you and throw them in the trunk and lock up the entire car.

Now mind you this is way before cell phones and if you didn't have a dime or a quarter for a pay phone, you were walking all the way home.

My friend would keep a spare key in his wallet for such occasions.

My have times changed.
 
