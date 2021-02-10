 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Iceberg, right ahead   (twitter.com)
23
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prime for a photo shop contest
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Prime for a photo shop contest


There better be a giant Bernie sitting on the shelf, or I'm quitting Fark.
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a ship in the same corridor, who has the right of way?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Break out the vodak.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: If you're a ship in the same corridor, who has the right of way?


Icebergs generally don't ask for permission to go first
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Promo Sapien: If you're a ship in the same corridor, who has the right of way?

Icebergs generally don't ask for permission to go first


neither do lighthouses
/old punchline
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

no1curr: Promo Sapien: If you're a ship in the same corridor, who has the right of way?

Icebergs generally don't ask for permission to go first


Icebergs are frat boy rapists.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: no1curr: Promo Sapien: If you're a ship in the same corridor, who has the right of way?

Icebergs generally don't ask for permission to go first

neither do lighthouses
/old punchline


Heh - "This is your last warning, move aside!!!"

"Sir, we're a lighthouse".
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...note to self: "Put an Arby's in a lighthouse."
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Prime for a photo shop contest

There better be a giant Bernie sitting on the shelf, or I'm quitting Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size



You're welcome.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Prime for a photo shop contest

There better be a giant Bernie sitting on the shelf, or I'm quitting Fark.

[Fark user image 720x522]


You're welcome.


HA!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vygramul: [Fark user image 720x522]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*quietly passes gas*

"Hey, you can really smell that iceberg, huh?"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine what's under the water.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see the gash caused by the Titanic is still there
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The picture the twitter user posted is from 2017

Mammoth iceberg dwarfs Canadian town
Youtube D17LERGQ60c
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Imagine what's under the water.


True. Hmm. That's probably just the uppermost portion of the iceberg.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: I see the gash caused by the Titanic is still there


You cant call Bernie a gash! Thats sexist
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Imagine what's under the water.

True. Hmm. That's probably just the uppermost portion of the iceberg.


Do cloudbergs poke out the bottom or the tops of clouds?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.