 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   1 in 3 American adults say they are skeptical about the Covid vaccine, cite fear of Government, Pharma, rushed development, and not wanting to know how the HBO Game of Thrones prequel works out   (apnews.com) divider line
95
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, Vaccination, Smallpox, United States, Immune system, Inoculation, COVID-19 vaccine, new poll  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Feb 2021 at 4:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



95 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Skeptical about the vaccine but won't wear a mask because it's uncomfortable.
Skeptical about the vaccine but steal eats inside restaurants.
Skeptical about the vaccine but still got on a plane for thanksgiving and christmas.
Skeptical about the vaccine but still had a superbowl party.
Skeptical about the vaccine but put 8 kids into 'pods' in the garage with a tutor.

//Why the plague didn't take these morons first is beyond me.
//The groundhog is skeptical of the vaccine, six more months of lockdown
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skeptical about the government but until about a month ago, we had a President who didn't give a fark about the virus and wouldn't encourage anyone to wear a mask.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just asking questions "
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another article with a survey, vaccine reluctance was highest in the poorly educated and Republicans.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Skeptical about the vaccine but steal eats inside restaurants.


Fuggin dine and dashers should be shot

THEY DONT EVEN LEAVE TIPS
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Skeptical about the government but until about a month ago, we had a President who didn't give a fark about the virus and wouldn't encourage anyone to wear a mask.


The past 4 years has made a pretty strong case for skepticism of the government.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still hearing whinging about "untested" "experimental" vaccines, when their Phase III efficacy and safety trials were far bigger than normal vaccine trials.  Just because they compressed the timeline doesn't mean the tests weren't done.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who had the time to ask 3 Americans out of the millions of Americans that live in this great nation of ours?


What they do, go to the nearest bar and pick 3 random people?


I swear people make this shiat up...and it gets worse every day.
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: moothemagiccow: Skeptical about the vaccine but steal eats inside restaurants.

Fuggin dine and dashers should be shot

THEY DONT EVEN LEAVE TIPS


Untrue!!  I once had a guy and dash on a $20 check, but he still left a $30 tip.

/People are weird
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing has revealed latent antivaxxerism in people I would never have previously thought would be antivaxxers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh so these people are fu*king scientists now?

They dont know whats in a chicken sandwich but now theyre all "skeptical"?

If these dipshiats dont want to take the medicine thats fine but they shouldnt be allowed at work, in school or in businesses.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Who had the time to ask 3 Americans out of the millions of Americans that live in this great nation of ours?


What they do, go to the nearest bar and pick 3 random people?


I swear people make this shiat up...and it gets worse every day.


Hey, if you cant trust random polls then who can you trust?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people forget that polls nowadays, are meant to push opinion, not reflect it.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: moothemagiccow: Skeptical about the vaccine but steal eats inside restaurants.

Fuggin dine and dashers


Are these those pandas I've heard about that eat shoot and leave?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duke3522: mikaloyd: moothemagiccow: Skeptical about the vaccine but steal eats inside restaurants.

Fuggin dine and dashers should be shot

THEY DONT EVEN LEAVE TIPS

Untrue!!  I once had a guy and dash on a $20 check, but he still left a $30 tip.

/People are weird


Wait, wut?
Sounds like he knew $30 would more than cover it and didn't want to wait for the check to be brought. Or... is that your point? Is funny joke, ya?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skeptical?

Not really. But I'm glad I'm not in group 1A. Given the circumstances of development, I'm happy someone else is doing the UAT. I'll get mine on down the road.

/ and keep masking
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks are going to have to get used to vaccines they don't personally consider to be "tested enough".  When the next 2-3 pandemics arrive, all within our lifetimes, one of the takeaways from this will be that in order to prevent long-term economic damage and countless preventable deaths, all citizens will be required to be vaccinated as soon as approved vaccines exist.

Violations will be actionable in civil court from people and their heirs harmed by the anti-vaxxers' unwillingness to comply.  Mark my words.  This is the USA.  Land of Lawyers.  This is going to happen.

It'll be interesting to see how many anti-vaxxers are left when failure to comply can result in an involuntary manslaughter charge.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many antivaxxers were not antivaxxers before they discovered rabid anti-antivaxxers on social media?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Hey, if you cant trust random polls then who can you trust?


That is such a great question. As of right now? I don't even trust myself.

But if I had to trust someone, it would be my dog.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm nervous about it too.  I still got it when I became eligble though.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe 1 in 3 adults should skip getting the vaccine. There are others waiting for it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: When the next 2-3 pandemics arrive, all within our lifetimes,


So its going to go from one pandemic every hundred years to one evey 10 years?
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm skeptical because it sounds like it won't actually stop the virus. If anything, it will cause people to be more wreckless and irresponsible when they aren't wearing their masks thinking they are immune.

people are treating the shot like it's a silver bullet and it's not.

i still have to wear a mask, i still have to avoid people (thankfully) and I still have to make fun of anti vaxxers like rob schneider.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that typo a half-second after I hit add comment and I'm glad it worked out
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: mikaloyd: Hey, if you cant trust random polls then who can you trust?

That is such a great question. As of right now? I don't even trust myself.

But if I had to trust someone, it would be my dog.


I also trust your dog
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for those that are skeptical:

Why It Actually Took 50 Years to Make COVID mRNA Vaccines
Youtube XPeeCyJReZw
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Mugato: Skeptical about the government but until about a month ago, we had a President who didn't give a fark about the virus and wouldn't encourage anyone to wear a mask.

The past 4 years has made a pretty strong case for skepticism of the government.


You can't teach science to a science denier. Scientific research has proven so.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 in 3 Americans enjoys watching porn on their cell phones when their partners refuse them for sex. No shots needed.

1 in 3 Americans would rather starve then to go to the Covid Corral for dinner.

1 in 3 Americans can't name the first 10 presidents.

1 in 3 Americans have admitted that they like pineapple on pizza

1 in 3 Americans likes drinking water from plastic bottles.

1 in 3 Americans would cheat on their partner only if the partner never finds out.

1 in 3 Americans watches and likes Two Broke Girls.

1 in 3 Americans don't trust these kinds of polls....
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that with 95% efficacy, and the ability to produce and distribute the vaccine being the bottleneck, these morons will have no impact on how many people get vaccinated in the next several months. Furthermore, as time goes on, the anti-Baxter's will be the majority of people getting sick with this thing, so maybe it will weed them out a little, and we won't have so many measles and whooping cough flare ups because of their idiocy anymore.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: I also trust your dog


she's very trust worthy


Fark user imageView Full Size



here she is helping me work by looking at my e-mail and barking when a new one comes in.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: Folks are going to have to get used to vaccines they don't personally consider to be "tested enough".  When the next 2-3 pandemics arrive, all within our lifetimes, one of the takeaways from this will be that in order to prevent long-term economic damage and countless preventable deaths, all citizens will be required to be vaccinated as soon as approved vaccines exist.

Violations will be actionable in civil court from people and their heirs harmed by the anti-vaxxers' unwillingness to comply.  Mark my words.  This is the USA.  Land of Lawyers.  This is going to happen.

It'll be interesting to see how many anti-vaxxers are left when failure to comply can result in an involuntary manslaughter charge.


Regarding the first, we have been introduced to three dangerous corona virii in the past 20 years, so averaging once a decade. I don't expect that to improve. I've set my over under at 2027.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm one of them.

I still took my damn shot.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: GoldSpider: Mugato: Skeptical about the government but until about a month ago, we had a President who didn't give a fark about the virus and wouldn't encourage anyone to wear a mask.

The past 4 years has made a pretty strong case for skepticism of the government.

You can't teach science to a science denier. Scientific research has proven so.


I don't believe it.
 
theprinceofwands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not conservative. Not Republican. Hated Heir Cheeto. Am fully up to date on all established vaccinations. I'm cautious of Covid (wear a mask, don't mingle, etc). I've got some intellectual game, and several degrees. 

I won't be getting a covid vaccine for at least 1-3 years. That's the minimal amount of time I require new medicines/products to be in wide distribution before I'll use/buy them. On top of that I've reacted badly to both flu shots I've received in the past, so even my doctor suggested I should probably wait and only receive the covid vaccine under observation (if at all).

Just saying, there are reasons to be cautious that aren't in any way irrational, and in no way suggest belonging to any particular group (Trumpites, anti-vaccers, etc).

It's also time people accept that whatever the reason, 10-30% of the population simply isn't going to agree to this vaccine right now (or honestly, any single topic you'd care to mention). Completely abandon the idea of unity on anything. It has never and will never happen. People are inherently different, and always will be. Period.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what 1 in 3 people on the pol tab actually believe
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah GoT is dead to me.

I'll take a vaccine tho. But we have to vaccinate billions of people to get through this.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had just recovered from a mild case of covid, I might think twice before getting the vaccine.
Having recovered from covid I would already have the antibody response that the vaccine is intended to induce.
There would be others that need it sooner then me, but I will get it eventually.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: And for those that are skeptical:

[YouTube video: Why It Actually Took 50 Years to Make COVID mRNA Vaccines]


So much this. It's not like most science is one day pulled out of someone's ass. It happens sometimes, like hydroxychloroquine.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: The good news is that with 95% efficacy, and the ability to produce and distribute the vaccine being the bottleneck, these morons will have no impact on how many people get vaccinated in the next several months. Furthermore, as time goes on, the anti-Baxter's will be the majority of people getting sick with this thing, so maybe it will weed them out a little, and we won't have so many measles and whooping cough flare ups because of their idiocy anymore.


Moderna vaccine production has quietly increased by about 50 percent over the last couple of weeks. Total vaccine deliveries to the states are now around 10.5 million per week, up from 8.4 million.
Average utilization is around 68 percent, but a handful of states are over 90 percent.
At the current pace (which should get better), anybody who is eligible and wants the vaccine (my rough estimate: 200 million) should be able to complete their course no later than October. Hopefully things continue to pick up and that needle can move to more like July.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: mikaloyd: I also trust your dog

she's very trust worthy


[Fark user image 436x294]


here she is helping me work by looking at my e-mail and barking when a new one comes in.


I trust your dog too.  What's in the box?  A "Computer" or Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theprinceofwands: I won't be getting a covid vaccine for at least 1-3 years. That's the minimal amount of time I require new medicines/products to be in wide distribution before I'll use/buy them.


I'm wondering what that timeline is based on in this context.  When there are vaccine side effects, they tend to show up pretty quickly, not years down the road.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine was developed under the Trump administration.  And before the election, many blue states were supposed to have safety committees to evaluate the bleach shot.  Hell, many of our leaders said that they wouldn't trust the vaccine developed under the Trump.

Should we trust the vaccine now?  What has changed about it?  Did the BidenHarris make sure the vaccine wasn't a Russian sleeper agent bio weapon?  Did the safety committees the west coast states promised form and look over the vaccines?  Did it come out that for some reason fouchi actually did meet up with Santa and give him the Trump vaccine?  Instead of emploring a majikal being to use his power to produce enough vaccine for the world?  Maybe kids missing out on toys for one year might be worth it.

Or has every level of government lied to us about everything for a whole year?  And why should we trust any of them at all?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: I wonder what 1 in 3 people on the pol tab actually believe


If you go in there and ask, we're not sending a search party for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: If I had just recovered from a mild case of covid, I might think twice before getting the vaccine.
Having recovered from covid I would already have the antibody response that the vaccine is intended to induce.
There would be others that need it sooner then me, but I will get it eventually.


I think they should be doing antibody tests and excluding anyone positive, at least to enhance coverage, but also to perhaps avoid crazy immune responses. The first point is just based on my own common sense, the second is a bit of conjecture.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theprinceofwands

Just saying, there are reasons to be cautious that aren't in any way irrational, and in no way suggest belonging to any particular group (Trumpites, anti-vaccers, etc).

You do realize there are only 2 types of people here, and differing from the hive mentality automatically makes you a plague Trumper, Plague Rat, antivaxer racist.

I completely agree with your statement
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dopirt: What's in the box?  A "Computer" or Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey


So I moved from Long Island to GA last year this very week...

I would go to the liquor stores for empty boxes so I wouldn't have to buy any boxes.

That box had my work PC cables, and do-hicky's and my US Water Bong from the 80's. I don't drink dark colored booze anymore.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: MoriartyLives: When the next 2-3 pandemics arrive, all within our lifetimes,

So its going to go from one pandemic every hundred years to one evey 10 years?



Yep.  Combination of increased population, drug-resistant strains, and intentional bio-warfare.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The vaccine was developed under the Trump administration.  And before the election, many blue states were supposed to have safety committees to evaluate the bleach shot.  Hell, many of our leaders said that they wouldn't trust the vaccine developed under the Trump.

Should we trust the vaccine now?  What has changed about it?  Did the BidenHarris make sure the vaccine wasn't a Russian sleeper agent bio weapon?  Did the safety committees the west coast states promised form and look over the vaccines?  Did it come out that for some reason fouchi actually did meet up with Santa and give him the Trump vaccine?  Instead of emploring a majikal being to use his power to produce enough vaccine for the world?  Maybe kids missing out on toys for one year might be worth it.

Or has every level of government lied to us about everything for a whole year?  And why should we trust any of them at all?


Trump admin just paid the bills, actual scientists did the science, reviewed the science, and confirmed the science.

In general it has been established that one is much MUCH more likely to be adversely affected by covid than by the vaccine, and much MUCH less likely to be affected by covid if they get the damn vaccine.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: mikaloyd: MoriartyLives: When the next 2-3 pandemics arrive, all within our lifetimes,

So its going to go from one pandemic every hundred years to one evey 10 years?


Yep.  Combination of increased population, drug-resistant strains, and intentional bio-warfare.


And Kraft "cheese" slices added to pineapple pizza no doubt
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1 in 3 Americans are skeptical about velcro.

We have a consistent 33% of the population who can be guaranteed to be on the wrong side of ANY issue.
 
Displayed 50 of 95 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.