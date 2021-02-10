 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Man arrested in connection to explosives found in Trinidad Colorado. Not those explosives, those still haven't been found. But surely there's nothing to worry about   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.


Also former sex change Capitol of the world.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.

Also former sex change Capitol of the world.


Sex change like "my arms are getting tired, you get on top"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiats gettin' wild dog!

We got motherfarkers dressin' like deers attacking the capital, mad bombers, biatches on tiktok, drive bys!
All we need now is some serial killers.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.

Also former sex change Capitol of the world.


Stanley Biber was awesome.
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trinidad Colorado is the name of my Christian rock en espanol band that acts out passion plays on stage.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may have the wrong guy, Ted Kaczinski and Eric Rudolph are both known to be in Colorado. Both bombed parking lots.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.


Or a "I want to say I went to Colorado but I can't really afford to go beyond the border this month" town.  There is a neat historic house museum complex in that town, and a decent ice cream shop when I went there last a few years ago.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lots of weed dispensaries in Trinidad nowadays.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.

Or a "I want to say I went to Colorado but I can't really afford to go beyond the border this month" town.  There is a neat historic house museum complex in that town, and a decent ice cream shop when I went there last a few years ago.


It has been a tradition for most of my life to stop at the visitor center there.  I think I've been to the museum once.

And speaking of ice cream, have you ever taken 12 around the Peaks?  La Veta has a small grocery (Charlie's) with a malt shop that has been there forever.  You'll risk a coma consuming their milk shake.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: NM Volunteer: UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.

Or a "I want to say I went to Colorado but I can't really afford to go beyond the border this month" town.  There is a neat historic house museum complex in that town, and a decent ice cream shop when I went there last a few years ago.

It has been a tradition for most of my life to stop at the visitor center there.  I think I've been to the museum once.

And speaking of ice cream, have you ever taken 12 around the Peaks?  La Veta has a small grocery (Charlie's) with a malt shop that has been there forever.  You'll risk a coma consuming their milk shake.


I've never been to La Veta.  I'll have to go there the next time I go to Fort Garland.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.


I was in Trinidad Saturday at what is basically a dispensary strip mall. Colorado folks might not go there much but out of staters do. I saw TX, NM, OK, KS plates in the parking lot. No CO plates at all.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.


I've been to Raton.  Every time you buy something they ask if you'd like a sack with that.  Sadly, they're talking about plastic bags, not dope.  Beautiful country, though.  Pleasant people too.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What about Tobago?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rudemix: UberDave: Damn, it's not that often Trinidad is in the news.  Trinidad is a "I'm tired of driving" or "Those gas stations in Raton sucked, I'm stopping here." kind of place.

I was in Trinidad Saturday at what is basically a dispensary strip mall. Colorado folks might not go there much but out of staters do. I saw TX, NM, OK, KS plates in the parking lot. No CO plates at all.


All people who should stay the fark at home.
 
