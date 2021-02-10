 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Apparently being born in the US with a US birth certificate isn't enough to prevent one man's deportation   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're American, then who is the president?

Oh, you know, that guy from The Apprentice....Alan Sugar!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your new life in Sweden, Maronie.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born In East L.A. (Cheech And Chong) [HD]
Youtube sFUFw1GH6ic
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mercator_psi: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sFUFw1GH​6ic]


/shakes fist
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Biden.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all brown people will, at some point, be removed from the US.

But, you all keep thinking hate is just noise. It's not. It's an action.
Case in point.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate


My name was misspelled on my original birth certificate. My parents had to file a form to make an addendum so now my longform certificate has my misspelled name plus a section saying "Actually his name is ..."
 
TechnoElf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate


That's not everything at issue.  Hispanic culture treats last names differently than we do.

In the U.S. our names are legally given as Firstname [Middlename] FatherSurname

In Hispanic culture, like Mexico, a name would be shown as Firstname [Middlename] FatherSurname-MotherSurname.  He got a 2nd Birth Certificate in Mexico that details this, with his adoptive mother's surname added at the end.

ICE is arguing that because his legal 4-part name doesn't exactly match the birth certificate's 3-part name, he can't possibly be the same guy.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate


I think they mean that his name was changed from what was on his birth certificate. Being a man, people are unfairly skeptical about his name not matching his birth certificate because men don't usually change their names during their lifetimes. I'm sure they're claiming that this paperwork is fraudulent, but he shouldn't have to disprove that allegation.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are somewhere between 11-22 million people who need to be deported. Why are they wasting time on this guy?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bigger problem than you realize

Adam Ruins Everything - Why the US Immigration Courts are a Huge Mess - YouTube
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mercator_psi: [YouTube video: Born In East L.A. (Cheech And Chong) [HD]]


I was Born in East LA was my first thought
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: There are somewhere between 11-22 million people who need to be deported. Why are they wasting time on this guy?


^^^ THIS ^^^

Seems like they are deporting the "easy" ones, rather than the "bad" ones.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the UN declare war on the US, unless it abolishes ICE.  Full on atomic fusion bomb war.  Give the US 24 house to comply, or the UN starts nuking major US cities.

Problem solved.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sFUFw1GH​6ic]


*Shakes fist*

Thank you, I think my Born in East LA quip was way too deep a cut.

/used to have that movie memorized
 
khatores
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate


This guy's case makes my head spin. Apparently he was born in the US but adopted by a family in Mexico, and they said he may have a Mexican birth certificate... (???) and presumably a US one as well.

You can't change the name on your birth certificate, but you can change your legal name, and there has to be a paper trail showing that the change was made and from what, to what. Otherwise anyone could take any old birth certificate which otherwise matches and say it was theirs before their name was changed.

Even still, the whole thing is ridiculous. The Western Hemisphere would be better off as a continental economic and military union, much like a mashup of the EU and NATO. The US has a steadily declining birthrate - we should welcome large numbers of younger residents and it doesn't matter whether we speak English or Spanish.

Tear down the damned wall and let everyone go back and forth freely. I for one welcome our bailando y bebiendo cerveza cousins. Let's make it a big happy family!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
/obligatory

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate


Who told you that? It generally takes a court order, but it happens all the time.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Kangaroo_Ralph: There are somewhere between 11-22 million people who need to be deported. Why are they wasting time on this guy?

^^^ THIS ^^^

Seems like they are deporting the "easy" ones, rather than the "bad" ones.


I thought I was commenting on a Politics tab link. You Main tab people don't appear to suffer from brain damage.
 
tymothil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate


That's not true. My birth certificate was amemded after I was adopted, and has my adopted name, not my birth name on it now.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Screw ice, this guy needs to go defensive and sue the god damn state and get paid. Fn harassment and imprisonment.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trial balloons. Every "oopsie! How did that happen?" Since at least the SC ruling in 2000 that put shrub in office have been trial balloons. "Tea party patriot"? Trial balloons. Sarah Palin word salad to the idiot masses? Trial balloon. Storm the Capitol upon a demagogue's command? Trial balloon.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JeffMD: Screw ice, this guy needs to go defensive and sue the god damn state and get paid. Fn harassment and imprisonment.


Why is mobile spell check so...bad. offensive came out to defensive?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that the burden of proof is on this guy.  I can see how the Feds wouldn't want to prove a negative but the situation as presented seems outrageous.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This just in, ICE argues in bad faith because they're a nest of vipers.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Kangaroo_Ralph: There are somewhere between 11-22 million people who need to be deported. Why are they wasting time on this guy?

^^^ THIS ^^^

Seems like they are deporting the "easy" ones, rather than the "bad" ones.


Government efficiency. Close those cases. There's too many so close the easy ones. Ooh, the report shows a large number of case closures-must be a hardworking agency.
 
Uranus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Again?

All the valid things stated above, but the crux here is "again"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tymothil: chitownmike: Uh, you can't change the name on your birth certificate

That's not true. My birth certificate was amemded after I was adopted, and has my adopted name, not my birth name on it now.


I adopted my kids.  That's exactly how it went for each of them.
A friend of mine adopted.  After finalization, they gave her a birth certificate with the last name spelled wrong.  By the time she's done fixing it (there is a process), that kid will have three birth certificates.  And hopefully no  misunderstandings with ICE.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Trial balloons. Every "oopsie! How did that happen?" Since at least the SC ruling in 2000 that put shrub in office have been trial balloons. "Tea party patriot"? Trial balloons. Sarah Palin word salad to the idiot masses? Trial balloon. Storm the Capitol upon a demagogue's command? Trial balloon.


I don't think the state has anything to do with this.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crud....clicked the wrong quote button...


JeffMD: Screw ice, this guy needs to go defensive and sue the god damn state and get paid. Fn harassment and imprisonment.

Why is mobile spell check so...bad. offensive came out to defensive?


I don't think the state has anything to do with this.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: There are somewhere between 11-22 million people who need to be deported. Why are they wasting time on this guy?


Because cruelty is the point.
 
