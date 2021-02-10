 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The beloved cat lawyer is actually a bad kitty lawyer who harassed his former lover
'' 54 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 49 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

anthonyLfisher: Funny story about Rod Ponton, the "Zoom cat lawyer" that everyone's talking about today. I reported on him in 2014, when he was a local prosecutor used the power of his office - and roped in federal law enforcement - to harass a former lover. https://t.co/fIuK4hbHfJ


Wow. Don't meet your heroes, I guess.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
'' 31 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a cat? Unconditional love?
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
'' 30 minutes ago  
Guys.

Sigh.

Paywall.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
'' 27 minutes ago  
Non-paywall story: https://reason.com/2021/02/10/zoom-ca​t​-lawyer-rod-ponton-used-federal-agents​-to-torment-former-lover-drug-raids-bo​gus-charges/.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milksha​k​e_Duck
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
'' 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 18 minutes ago  
Why can't we have nice things?
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like every cat I have ever met
/dog person
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
'' 17 minutes ago  
Wow, a bad lawyer. Things just keep getting bleaker.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 17 minutes ago  
Did he get hacked? I bet he got hacked. he got hacked.
definitely
20 minutes to Wapner
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
'' 16 minutes ago  
When did Twitter have a paywall?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
'' 16 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Sounds like every cat I have ever met
/dog person


?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
'' 15 minutes ago  
Beloved?  I figured everybody thought he was a buffoon anyway.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 14 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image image 700x467]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milkshak​e_Duck


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 10 minutes ago  
What a dog.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
'' 9 minutes ago  
What was that joke again?

What do you call 10,000 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean?
 
wingnut396
'' 7 minutes ago  
Laughing at someone does not make them beloved.
 
Uzzah
'' 6 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image 700x467]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milkshak​e_Duck


Just making sure that was covered.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
'' 5 minutes ago  
Why is anyone supposed to care? It was reported at the time, in 2014.

Is he making a play to use the cat-zoom thing to boost his career?
 
fiddlehead
'' 5 minutes ago  
For example, a Reason investigation in 2014 and subsequent documentary reported that, as a prosecutor, Ponton leveraged the gears of the federal government in a years-long effort to level bogus drug charges against a woman in Alpine, Texas, ultimately succeeding at destroying her business.

The target, Ilana Lipsen, was his alleged former lover; she says she had one sexual encounter with him when she was an 18-year-old college student in the early 2000s. (Ponton, who is now 69, would have been in his early 50s.)


What the FARK. Read the story. He targeted her, her business, and her family for YEARS.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
'' 3 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: For example, a Reason investigation in 2014 and subsequent documentary reported that, as a prosecutor, Ponton leveraged the gears of the federal government in a years-long effort to level bogus drug charges against a woman in Alpine, Texas, ultimately succeeding at destroying her business.

The target, Ilana Lipsen, was his alleged former lover; she says she had one sexual encounter with him when she was an 18-year-old college student in the early 2000s. (Ponton, who is now 69, would have been in his early 50s.)


What the FARK. Read the story. He targeted her, her business, and her family for YEARS.


What evidence is there? Where is the story?
 
