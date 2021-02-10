 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   What do you call the first African American woman to earn a pilot license?   (wtae.com) divider line
45
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 11:35 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ma'am, as was the style in those days.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A pilot?
 
softshoes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Captain?
 
Natalie_leal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: A pilot?


A Pilot.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Miz Coleman if you're nasty.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie_leal: RolandTGunner: A pilot?

A Pilot.


A Captain?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, this is a terrible set up ...

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whatever her preference is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shot to death three weeks later...?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I suppose I'd call her by her name. Is this some sort of trick question?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whatever the hell you want to.  I don't see how earning a pilot's license should change that.

Unless you like her, in which case whatever the hell she wants you to, I suppose.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ancient history...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A crappy website full of popup shiat so I can't watch the video?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If TFA is to be believed, I would call her Queen Bess, the Trailblazing Pilot.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A pilot, you racist bastage!!!!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Photon?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: A crappy website full of popup shiat so I can't watch the video?


No adblocker?  lmao
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Angggeeerrrraaayyymmmmmaaamaxine!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Attractive and successful?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aviatrix.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She fixes the cable?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The late Bessie Coleman.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the pilot is a woman, the room where the plane controls are at is called the box office... not the cock pit.

Just sayin'.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Joan Armatrading - Drop The Pilot (Official Music Video)
Youtube OlGvKsbkJ2w
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Ma'am, as was the style in those days.


Oh, I suspect the style those days was to call her a word that triggers the Fark filter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait for her to tell you.  She's a pilot or pete's sake.

How do you know if there's a pilot in the room?
They'll tell you.

Harold Freakstorm.  Pilot!   (Kitchen Pilot (KP).  Freakstorm!  Pilot there, Freakstorm! Pilot over here by the sink!)
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you're lucky you don't call her, you nudge her.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing, she's already been told twice.  Wait...wut?
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kasmel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Discover the story of how Bessie Coleman became the first African American woman to earn her pilot license by watching the video above.

Wait...you can earn a pilot's license by watching a video?!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: dionysusaur: Ma'am, as was the style in those days.

Oh, I suspect the style those days was to call her a word that triggers the Fark filter.


Only among assholes.
Kinda like today.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 286x176]


Glad I didn't say "afronaut".
 
evilmousse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
blackiatrix?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You could call her the passenger who fell out of the plane and died because she wouldn't use her seatbelt.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bessie_​C​oleman
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: A pilot, you racist bastage!!!!


Thank you for telling the joke correctly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Helen Keller?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: A crappy website full of popup shiat so I can't watch the video?

No adblocker?  lmao


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cmgworldwide.comView Full Size
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Swear I was cringing from the moment I pressed play on the video... I just KNEW there was going to be an "unfortunately" on that video.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn-mamizi.pressidium.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ma'am?
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not my pilot.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Testing the water here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At the time she would likely have been called an aviatrix. Today she's a pilot.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.