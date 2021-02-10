 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Coming in 2022: One Vaccine To Rule Them All   (nytimes.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Soon'

Fits nicely on a grave stone.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
F*ck that.  I'll take "now" for avoiding a horrible death.

Seriously, that's not even funny, subby.  Don;t discourage people from getting vaccinated and "holding out" for something else.  Half a million dead is too serious to joke about.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Por que no Los dos?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As stated above, take the Covid one now, the general later.

I mean, the worst that happens is that it mutates you into a vampire, cursed to wonder the universe forever, but hey.

Seriously, get one of the Covid ones now, and if this one pans out, consider that one THEN, after the FDA gets to give it a once over and test.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THIS is a much better headline.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What I understand about developing vaccines could fit between two (parentheses), but it seems if Covid-19 had emerged even ten years ago, the computing power and mRNA research available at that time would have been insufficient and we would be much worse off for it.  So, if we have to have a pandemic, at least it's now.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck that.  I'll take "now" for avoiding a horrible death.

Seriously, that's not even funny, subby.  Don;t discourage people from getting vaccinated and "holding out" for something else.  Half a million dead is too serious to joke about.


I'm not so sure that was the point.
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One vaccine to find them (via GPS tracking chip)
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks, Biden.
 
