(NYPost)   Either this guy pulled the ripcord on this relationship at EXACTLY the right time, or he has some 'xplainin' to do
    More: Strange, Hamburger SV, Germany national football team, Kasia Lenhardt, Death, FC Bayern Munich, Jrme Boateng, city's upscale Charlottenburg section, previous relationship of Lenhardt  
posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 8:12 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let the German authorities do their due diligence.  I'm sure they'll be capable of confirming if the way she appears to have died is the way she actually died or not.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not unheard of for people to kill themselves after a breakup.  It's a very emotional time, which can have devastating effects on either or both people involved.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's ALWAYS the partner, how exactly are all my exes alive or only dead because of natural causes?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?

GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators are not treating her death as suspicious

Misleading headline?  On MY Fark?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more case study to add to my OkCupid profile list of people who would've been better off dating me. Strangely, my argument that "They all shoulda gone out with me, do you really want to risk making the same mistake they did?" is not bringing in the shorties. Maybe I just need more examples?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vsavatar: It's not unheard of for people to kill themselves after a breakup.  It's a very emotional time, which can have devastating effects on either or both people involved.


And where was your client at the time?

/kidding, I had the same thought
/(other than the initial thought of him sending someone over while establishing an alibi)
///I'm honestly guessing he broke up with her, and it's never happened to her, all while her star is rising as a model and couldn't handle that someone would leave her.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like she was getting paranoid and suspicious of everything he did (valid or not), and he decided not to deal with a drama queen.  Then she went completely off the rails, and offed herself...

Sounds like he bailed at the right time, for damned good reason.

Drugs do ugly shiat to your mental balance.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: One more case study to add to my OkCupid profile list of people who would've been better off dating me. Strangely, my argument that "They all shoulda gone out with me, do you really want to risk making the same mistake they did?" is not bringing in the shorties. Maybe I just need more examples?


Not gonna lie, I'd probably swipe right on that.
 
palelizard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, I recollect from my English in high school, even if you have multiple removals via apostrophe, each word only gets one apostrophe--hence "Li'l" still equaling "Little". Am I the weird one, or "'xplainin'"? Or am I missing a joke?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: Let the German authorities do their due diligence.  I'm sure they'll be capable of confirming if the way she appears to have died is the way she actually died or not.


They have the say regardless of what we feel.

TFA says no foul play anyway, but why read that.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who? Also, who?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Worst soccer flop for a foul EVAR!
 
Andulamb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone was desperate to get a submission greenlit on Fark, if you ask me. This is what they called in the old days "yellow journalism." The truth isn't juicy enough, so you just spice it up a little. Suicide? Nah. MURDER!

The woman had problems, the guy broke up with her, the problems got worse -- exacerbated by the breakup -- and she killed herself. fark you with your completely baseless suspicions. Why would the guy need to kill her, anyway, when he's already removed himself from the relationship?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

palelizard: So, I recollect from my English in high school, even if you have multiple removals via apostrophe, each word only gets one apostrophe--hence "Li'l" still equaling "Little". Am I the weird one, or "'xplainin'"? Or am I missing a joke?


Typo s -> x seems the most likely, trying to do the Ricky Ricardo thing.
 
Terlis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the young kid. Growing up with a "famous" mom was already hard enough. Now she's dead, the kid doesn't know why, and everyone is just gonna throw money at him in hopes he isn't their problem to deal with.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If it's ALWAYS the partner, how exactly are all my exes alive or only dead because of natural causes?


It's different for Canadian exes
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

valenumr: Worst soccer flop for a foul EVAR!


Bring out the cold-spray-thingy, she'll be up and fake-limping in no time.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought all Ex's just lived in Texas.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If it's ALWAYS the partner, how exactly are all my exes alive or only dead because of natural causes?


You obviously didn't love them enough.....you monster...

;)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: I thought all Ex's just lived in Texas.


Well yeah, and she wasn't in Texas, Q.E.D.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: One more case study to add to my OkCupid profile list of people who would've been better off dating me. Strangely, my argument that "They all shoulda gone out with me, do you really want to risk making the same mistake they did?" is not bringing in the shorties. Maybe I just need more examples?


The 29/30 of my exes are alive. And some of them have sexed me recently. And help me out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Bennie Crabtree: One more case study to add to my OkCupid profile list of people who would've been better off dating me. Strangely, my argument that "They all shoulda gone out with me, do you really want to risk making the same mistake they did?" is not bringing in the shorties. Maybe I just need more examples?

Not gonna lie, I'd probably swipe right on that.


Meh. Those farking eyes are farking creepy
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JD: waxbeans: If it's ALWAYS the partner, how exactly are all my exes alive or only dead because of natural causes?

You obviously didn't love them enough.....you monster...

;)


🧐🤔😆
 
