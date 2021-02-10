 Skip to content
 
Do you want to be a hipster, but have trouble growing a beard? You can take a lesson from these hipsters from the 1800's
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the facial hair of a man who regularly exceeds the speed of sound:
img.etimg.comView Full Size
 
mjjt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Monty Python's "Life of Brian" (Stoned to death...)
Youtube R_hlMK7tCks
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought the Douchebeard trend was going away
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nah, im good.

99% of all facial hair is grown to cover up a weak chin.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's to learn about growing a beard? You just don't shave.  A buddy and I mastered it in HS. What's more, then you're allowed to buy booze, no ID needed. And you're invited to all the best parties...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can grow a decent looking mustache and almost beard, because I can't grow sideburns at all. It's the worst. Damn you, German sideburnless ancestors.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some physicians even regarded beards as form of male menstruation.

Some folks still do.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nah, im good.

99% of all facial hair is grown to cover up a weak chin.


Or to hide weight gain. I went clean shaven in 2015 when I had less jowel to cover up. COVID is causing me to rethink that strategy.
 
nyclon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've grown mine during the pandemic, I mean, why not? I'm not going anywhere. Then while shoveling snow I was told I looked like Ivan Denisovitch.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Beard Cage
Youtube wYi24D9lHqc
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nah, im good.

99% of all facial hair is grown to cover up a weak chin.


Sounds like someone can't grow a beard.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
a far candle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mattgsx: dothemath: Nah, im good.

99% of all facial hair is grown to cover up a weak chin.

Or to hide weight gain. I went clean shaven in 2015 when I had less jowel to cover up. COVID is causing me to rethink that strategy.


My personal reason is sheer laziness. Had a summer job in 1986 that required me to shave every morning. The last thing I want to do at 6 am is hold sharpened steel up to my face. I've only shaved a handful of times since.

\that one time in winter, brr, never again
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't stand a beard.  Once I get to about 3 or 4 days growth, it annoys me so much that I have to shave it off.

When I was much younger I grew a goatee and a mustache, and I had long hair, but I can't pull that look off like Ian McCollum can.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ponces have always been ponces
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: dothemath: Nah, im good.

99% of all facial hair is grown to cover up a weak chin.

Sounds like someone can't grow a beard.


Is this Eric or Don Jr.?
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nyclon: I've grown mine during the pandemic, I mean, why not? I'm not going anywhere. Then while shoveling snow I was told I looked like Ivan Denisovitch.


Keep it.

A good non-douche beard is a thing to be proud of.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 750x750]


This.

This is why I don't grow a beard, or even a douchestashe.  I just run the clippers with the #2 guard over my face once a week.

/and shave the neck
 
