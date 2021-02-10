 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Subby hates every word of this headline and every single person involved in this story, also, everyone on my lawn
    More: News, English-language films, YouTube, Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, Pearl Jam, strong women, Noyes's father Joseph Santiago, social media, much s  
togaman2k
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new economy seems to be f*ck around all day, do drugs and die young.

At least it's an ethos. I guess.

At least it's an ethos. I guess.
 
xanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The teenager, from Baton Rogue, Louisiana, also had a YouTube page where she would vlog her life and attempt viral challenges.

I have a suspicion as to what could've caused her untimely demise....
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
viral challenges

What, all of 2020 wasn't enough of a viral challenge for some people?
 
cooldaddygroove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that our alphabet?
 
FrancoFile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.

Coda: But plenty of people will stay say "who?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: The teenager, from Baton Rogue, Louisiana, also had a YouTube page where she would vlog her life and attempt viral challenges.

I have a suspicion as to what could've caused her untimely demise....


Considering she attempted viral challenges, she probably died of COVID-19!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

togaman2k: Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."


I think you "graduate" to OnlyFans if you walk to rake in the big bucks.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate subby for submitting a NYP article.  I hate Fark for allowing NYP articles.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this breaking news?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Is that our alphabet?


I'm not even sure it's AN alphabet.
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tiny little birthday cake candle in the wind.
 
Angela Lansbury's Merkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

togaman2k: When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

* Professional attention whore
* Drained simp wallets


* Professional attention whore
* Drained simp wallets
 
Rucker10
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't really fault anyone for finding a hustle that works and going with it but having said that I still haven't figured out how being an "influencer" was so successfully monetized.

I guess I can't say too much about it. One of my favorite YouTube channels is watching a dude eat old MRE's and there's a small part of me that hopes that dude is raking in the big bucks.

Maybe I'm the idiot for learning a trade and making a mediocre living.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."


Usually influencers even at that size can get about 10 grand per each sponsorship. Hell, even more. They also get sent a lot of free shiat. Influencers also make their own merch to sell. Once that is all over, they can probably work in a company in their social media department. Influencers can make stupids amounts of money even if they have only 100k followers, its nuts.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet she died of the Covids. All the famous people are croaking from the Covids lately
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I bet she died of the Covids. All the famous people are croaking from the Covids lately


TFA article says she died in an emotional statement.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I guess I can't say too much about it. One of my favorite YouTube channels is watching a dude eat old MRE's and there's a small part of me that hopes that dude is raking in the big bucks.


Have you seen the one of the Scottish MRE with the whisky, the irn bru and the radioactive pellet heating device?
 
Theeng
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."


Honestly a lot of them, not all, get super experienced in PR and video editing at a minimum.  Being able to know how to get attention reliably is a hell of a marketable skill.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: mikaloyd: I bet she died of the Covids. All the famous people are croaking from the Covids lately

TFA article says she died in an emotional statement.


I dont keep track of Korean car names these days.

Is that an offshoot of the Kia Soul?
 
amb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."


The resume is just pictures of their butt.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: super experienced


Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: mikaloyd: I bet she died of the Covids. All the famous people are croaking from the Covids lately

TFA article says she died in an emotional statement.


I'm just glad I'm not the only one who read it like that.
 
Blink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess this might be the Gen-Xer in me, but there's at least two levels of this I have difficulty grasping:

1)  Unless something makes me laugh or giggle hysterically on a regular basis, I'm not coming back for more.  Most "influencers" don't seem to have an ounce of humor to them.
2)  If I do come back for more, it seems like a lot of work to actually subscribe to something.

But then again, I'm a Gen-Xer, so ... meh.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Noyes's father Joseph Santiago confirmed that his daughter had died in an emotional statement.

That is the worst way to die.  Painful and conflicted.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."


Would that be much different than "I was a full time mother then my kids graduated so I have since gone to college and now have a degree in so and so along with currently interning at company X."
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: How is this breaking news?


Subby wanted attention, a green, and yet another thread for fark's boomers to complain about the young.
 
Road_King
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
100K Insta followers?  

Nobody.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Studies have shown that heavy social media use by girls is damaging in many ways.  This trend also does not bode well for our civilizations future.

Here is a pretty good discussion on the topic.

Joe Rogan & Jonathan Haidt - Social Media is Giving Kids Anxiety
Youtube CI6rX96oYnY
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, when someone says 'drop your cashapp', do you send them money?

Drop your cashapp
Drop your cashapp
Drop your cashapp
Drop your cashapp

Send me four money
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The new economy seems to be f*ck around all day, do drugs and die young.

At least it's an ethos. I guess.


It sounds pretty awesome when you put it like that.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Rucker10: I guess I can't say too much about it. One of my favorite YouTube channels is watching a dude eat old MRE's and there's a small part of me that hopes that dude is raking in the big bucks.

Have you seen the one of the Scottish MRE with the whisky, the irn bru and the radioactive pellet heating device?


Scottish army ration (MRE) with radioactive heater.
Youtube 9Ry4QBQejFU
 
Snooza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How is this news?
 
Two16
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
iodized attic salt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you are unburdened by shame, you can be very successful in this world.
 
gbv23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"TikToker Dazhariaa has "gone to a better place," her family said after her death at age 18."

Anywhere's better than Baton Rouge, unless you love to suck cop dick
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've had Dazhariaa before, but I've never died from it - just wished I had.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sleze: I hate subby for submitting a NYP article.  I hate Fark for allowing NYP articles.


At least I can read the articles, unlike half the links these days.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gbv23: "TikToker Dazhariaa has "gone to a better place," her family said after her death at age 18."

Anywhere's better than Baton Rouge, unless you love to suck cop dick


Shreveport?
 
Ensign Expendable
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Am I doing it right?
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Snooza: How is this news?


Everything is news if you are brave enough
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shinji3i: togaman2k: Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."

Would that be much different than "I was a full time mother then my kids graduated so I have since gone to college and now have a degree in so and so along with currently interning at company X."


I would argue it is still more socially acceptable to have taken years off to have kids and go back to get a degree.  It can be understood that you then put in the documented work when you had time when the kids got old enough and are ready for office work.

Generally you won't have the long social media trail documenting you doing the "Gallon of Milk Challenge" and throwing up for all the world to see tied to a google search.  If an influencer goes back to school and gets a degree, good on them.  They probably want to find a way to distance themselves from the influencer lifestyle if they aren't going into some PR or public facing role.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Maybe I'm old, too, but is 100K followers really a big number for an "influencer"?  At what point can someone make a six figure income in a year doing this stuff?  10K followers?  50K?  100K?  250K?

When the age of social media influencers wanes, what are these 30-somethings going to put on a work resume?

College? no.
W-2 jobs? no.
Professional references? no.

Interviewer: "Can you please explain this gap in your resume?  What were you doing from 2014-2027?"

Interviewee: "Youtube viral challenge videos and posting pictures of my butt."


What happens to old strippers, porn actors, and such. Make it big. Or get married. Or hope for comic con like money. Or something else, people don't talk about. Dustin Diamond to the courtesy phone. Jeanette little dove. Hyapatia Lee. Stand by.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The smell of mothballs and bengay is strong in this thread. Here, let me translate the story for yinz. A locally popular singer, like someone who has had a silver album but hasn't cracked the billboard 100 just yet, has tragically died at 18. The correct response is "oh, that's sad" or "I don't care", not frothing rage.

/Yes, I know that her entertainment medium isn't the one you guys grew up with.
//You sound like your parents complaining that Rock 'n Roll isn't real entertainment.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The new economy seems to be f*ck around all day, do drugs and die young.

At least it's an ethos. I guess.


When I was a teenager we said live Hard die Young have a nice corpse.

Hence the sky diving.
Love how a sky driver hates on my for doing dope.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
she has "gone to a better place."

She's in Cabo??
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.

Coda: But plenty of people will stay say "who?"


Hay Snow Tha Product is epic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Algebrat: The smell of mothballs and bengay is strong in this thread. Here, let me translate the story for yinz. A locally popular singer, like someone who has had a silver album but hasn't cracked the billboard 100 just yet, has tragically died at 18. The correct response is "oh, that's sad" or "I don't care", not frothing rage.

/Yes, I know that her entertainment medium isn't the one you guys grew up with.
//You sound like your parents complaining that Rock 'n Roll isn't real entertainment.


She looks like every girl on Tinder who has in her bio "Looking for an established, generous gentlemens to treet me liek the qween i am".
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hate it all too, but mostly because no one will pay me to watch me perform leisure activities on cellphone vid.

/their consumers are idiots, but is it not the greatest job ever?
 
