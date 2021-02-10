 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   DC homeowners and construction workers chase off car thieves by throwing rocks, making noise, opening their coats to look bigger   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Theft, Carjacking, Robbery, Automobile, Crime, day D.C. Police, TWOC, task force  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In NYC, they they open their their coats and look smaller.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wouldn't opening their coats in the cold cause shrinkage, subby?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Police say the most effective way to stop thefts involving vehicles is to simply lock your car."
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But those poor boys could have been hurt by those rocks!
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*shrug* I mean, if it works, it works. There are parts of the country where the answer would have come in bullet form, so hey, go DC if this is the solution.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
littleFoot
Youtube 6NaqBtVMW9E
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6NaqBtVM​W9E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=298&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the mere fact of people showing up doesn't scare car thieves, then there are other issues at play.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the 'rocks' on these guys....really go look at the rocks !
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good way to get shot.
 
