(AL.com)   Alabama Cracker Barrel gets liquor license. Boomers Gone Wild trifecta in play   (al.com) divider line
28
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that location, it's mostly business travel and hotel clients -- and all the other restaurants in that office park serve alcohol. I'm sure they were losing a ton of business.

Among the offerings are beer, wine, hard cider and orange and strawberry mimosas.

Yeah, that's not liquor.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay?

Thought of buying a couple of those rocking chairs they put on the porch - but internet reviews say they suck
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greeeat. Liquored up senile racists.

Idea: Turn a hose on the parking lot, turn it into a mud pit and toss a social security check in the middle. Then live stream it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cracker Barrel is racist.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder how getting hammered impacts my triangle peg game.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how fried apples and Pappy van Winkles tastes together...on the way back up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know I enjoy a nice glass of medium bodied, dry, oaky Chardonnay with my country fried steak.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Honky Bucket is so much better
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know that location, it's mostly business travel and hotel clients -- and all the other restaurants in that office park serve alcohol. I'm sure they were losing a ton of business.

Among the offerings are beer, wine, hard cider and orange and strawberry mimosas.

Yeah, that's not liquor.


Cracker Barrel got famous being the only place nicer than a truck stop or fast food on the rural interstate. But since the 90s and 00s a lot of those places are now exurbs and suburbs and cracker barrel is competing with the alcohol places.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

akya: I wonder how getting hammered impacts my triangle peg game.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 357x275]


I get frustrated by those things as well, but taking an impact hammer to it doesn't seem like it would help.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dwlah: My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer


She just needs to live in a different state. I wish I could buy beer at the grocery store or Target instead of making a separate run.

// MD
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akya: I wonder how getting hammered impacts my triangle peg game.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 357x275]


No triangle peg game now
Maybe thats why CB decided to serve alcohol
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's one way to improve the taste of their food.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akya: I wonder how getting hammered impacts my triangle peg game.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 357x275]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Honky Bucket is so much better


"Basket of whities"? helpful pic
 
lurkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's gonna be a rough restroom.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: dwlah: My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer

She just needs to live in a different state. I wish I could buy beer at the grocery store or Target instead of making a separate run.

// MD


CO rapidly reducing blue laws has made me forget that some of them still exist. The other day I was grocery shopping, and because it's legal now figured I'd go ahead and grab a sixer of full-strength beer. Went to check out and was unpleasantly reminded that no alcohol sales before 8am is still a thing >:|

/I wasn't planning on morning drinking, dammit
//I was just trying to avoid making two shopping trips during a global friggin' pandemic
///And even if I was, that's nunya business
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: dwlah: My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer

She just needs to live in a different state. I wish I could buy beer at the grocery store or Target instead of making a separate run.

// MD


Damn I could beer and liquor from Walgreens
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: dukeblue219: dwlah: My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer

She just needs to live in a different state. I wish I could buy beer at the grocery store or Target instead of making a separate run.

// MD

Damn I could beer and liquor from Walgreens


It's really not worth the 250% markup, even with coupons.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was about 30 the first time I ever ate in a Cracker Barrel. I asked the waitress what kind of beer they had.  I was not amused when she said "none."
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: dwlah: My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer

She just needs to live in a different state. I wish I could buy beer at the grocery store or Target instead of making a separate run.

// MD


I tell them if they need to move to NC to be near my sister
(never going to happen but I can dream)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Cracker Barrel is racist.


And that's the way they like it.

By the way, Late Boomers, aka the Jones Generation, are still too young to go to Cracker Barrel. I am only 59. I don't want to be carded because I don't have the right cards.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dwlah: My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer


Congrats on having Jim N Nicks in MD, and good luck with fixing the blue laws. MD is one of the more oppressive that I've seen. But your beer stores are definitely affordable and well stocked!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No Bloody Mary, no business.
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Among the offerings are beer, wine, hard cider and orange and strawberry mimosas.

Yeah, that's not liquor.


Yeah, but you know the state. Just south of that Cracker Barrel, largely suburban Shelby County didn't have Sunday sales until five years ago.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought the whole concept of Cracker Barrel was based on what old white people from the north think southern cooking is supposed to be like. Would a place like that ever make it in Alabama without a liquor license?
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: dwlah: My mother started this discussion with me the other day
Her: Well Im not going to eat at CB if they serve alcohol
Me: So youre not going to eat/buy stuff  anywhere they serve alcohol?
Her: Well thats my decision
Me: So youre not buying anything from Jim and Nicks(BBQ they like), Walmart, Target?
And tell me where youre going to buy your gas for your car?
Her:
Me: Still waiting for her  answer

Congrats on having Jim N Nicks in MD, and good luck with fixing the blue laws. MD is one of the more oppressive that I've seen. But your beer stores are definitely affordable and well stocked!


We arnt in MD(I was stationed at Pax river 78-80) Im in AL
 
